Never before has the game of golf seen such a huge increase in the number of players.

From a Golf Digest article dated April 7, 2021: “New players (both beginners playing their first round and lapsed golfers coming back to the game for the first time in years) numbered 6.2 million, the highest that number has ever been.”

“There hasn’t been this much optimism and new activity in the golf business since the turn of the century,” said Joe Beditz, NGF president and CEO, in a recent email to the golf industry group, noting “spring shutdowns gave way to an unprecedented summer and fall in terms of play, golfer introductions and reintroductions, and robust, late-season spending.”

It really is good to see such a huge number of new faces on a daily basis. As a matter of fact, introducing new golfers to the game via lessons and polite pro shop conversation has been a pleasure.

Golf is and has always been a game with a rich history and tradition. But if you watch television, participate in social media, or even read a little, it is becoming increasingly evident that history and tradition are becoming a lost commodity.

I remember lessons where I mentioned the names Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Bobby Jones just to name a few. The distinctive “deer in the headlights” look of my students was never more evident. Even more than when I used the terms swing plane or shaft lag.

If you are a new golfer or new to the game, try Googling some golf terms, or golf history. You will soon discover that golf is about much more than clubs, golf balls, gloves, and tees. Google golf etiquette, golf rules, or anything that comes to your mind from your golfing experience. You will be surprised at what you will learn.

If you are experienced and an old hand at the game, do the same. Revisit the important things about the game right on your cell phone or iPad.

Sure, it all comes down to playing the game. To paraphrase Boby Jones, “if you play golf, it is understood that you want to improve.

Take a lesson from a PGA Professional and learn some golf swing fundamentals. Dive into the finer points of the golf swing. Take a few strokes off your game. Enjoy and learn from your good shots, and improve on the others.

As we move into a new era of golf, golfer development, equipment, and professional golf development, and golf in general, keep playing often. Get out there and enjoy it. Grow your own game as the game grows.

And keep on learning about the golf experience. It is a game you can play for the rest of your life.