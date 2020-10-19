Jordan-Elbridge postpones all varsity athletics 'until further notice'

After a positive COVID-19 test from a student who "is active in school life and co-curricular activities," the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District is postponing all varsity athletic competition until further notice.
A statement from Superintendent James Froio on Friday revealed the student's positive test and that Jordan-Elbridge High School would move to online-only learning through the end of October after consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department.
Froio added that while sports would not take place Monday, there was a chance athletics could resume after contact tracing was completed.
However, it has since been announced on the school district's athletic website that varsity sports are temporarily postponed. Modified sports can continue.
The school district's Schedule Galaxy provides more detail, stating that Jordan-Elbridge's varsity sports are postponed through Oct. 31, and that teams can resume practicing Nov. 2, "pending further developments."
In the fall at the varsity level, Jordan-Elbridge typically offers football, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, and boys golf. While football across the state has been postponed until March, Jordan-Elbridge still elected to begin the remaining sports this fall.
Now the school district will have to grapple with whether to make up the postponed contests for sports seasons that are already condensed. Cross country, for example, loses three of its remaining four meets due to the postponement. In that same time frame, the girls soccer program will miss out on seven of its last 10 matches, while boys soccer loses four games.
Jordan-Elbridge, and all other school districts, will soon find out the status of winter sports. In a conference call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo last Thursday, State Budget Director Robert Mujica said that the state is currently studying school infection rates and should have guidance for winter sports by "the beginning of November." The New York State Public High School Athletic Association currently has winter sports slated to begin Nov. 30.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
