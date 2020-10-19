Jordan-Elbridge postpones all varsity athletics 'until further notice'

After a positive COVID-19 test from a student who "is active in school life and co-curricular activities," the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District is postponing all varsity athletic competition until further notice.

A statement from Superintendent James Froio on Friday revealed the student's positive test and that Jordan-Elbridge High School would move to online-only learning through the end of October after consultation with the Onondaga County Health Department.

Froio added that while sports would not take place Monday, there was a chance athletics could resume after contact tracing was completed.

However, it has since been announced on the school district's athletic website that varsity sports are temporarily postponed. Modified sports can continue.

The school district's Schedule Galaxy provides more detail, stating that Jordan-Elbridge's varsity sports are postponed through Oct. 31, and that teams can resume practicing Nov. 2, "pending further developments."