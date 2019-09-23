JORDAN — The Eagles stayed one step ahead.
The Jordan-Elbridge volleyball team took early leads in each set and held on for a 3-0 victory over Southern Cayuga at Jordan-Elbridge High School Monday. The final set scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.
"I feel like it gave them their confidence," Eagles coach Robin Smart said of the early points. "That made them be a little bit stronger at the net and go for the kills instead of just getting it over (the net)."
Freshman Sarah Lane paced Jordan-Elbridge with 17 assists. The setter added two aces and a dig.
"She's grown into that position," Smart said. "The girls are confident (in her) ... and she knows the second hit is hers. If she can't get to it, her teammates are there to help. ... They're becoming more comfortable and knowing what their teammates next to them can do."
Ashlee Eaton recorded eight kills and a dig, Elizabeth Bartoszewski chipped in five digs, and Gabriella Smart had four kills and an ace.
Ranait McGuire finished with eight kills, two aces and a dig.
"Tonight Ranait was very strong at the net," Smart said. "She did very well, and was more accurate tonight. ... She was really on fire."
You have free articles remaining.
Southern Cayuga's Brooke Walter registered three kills, while Amanda Rosekrans had two aces, two assists and a kill. Lauren Collier tallied two kills and an ace.
The teams traded the lead a couple times early in the first set, but the Eagles had a pair of four point runs to create some breathing room and went on to take the set 25-15.
An 11 point run with Paige Lane serving gave Jordan-Elbridge a comfortable lead early in the second set. Southern Cayuga answered with a seven point run to make it 19-13, but the Eagles were able to hold on for a 25-18 victory.
The Chiefs kept the score close throughout most of the third, but a nine point run turned the Eagles' 14-9 lead into a 23-9 lead. Southern Cayuga scored four points, but Jordan-Elbridge got the final two to claim the set 25-13.
For both sides, it was a good chance to see an opponent they normally wouldn't during the regular season since Jordan-Elbridge is in Section III and Southern Cayuga is in Section IV.
"Our goal is to get to sectionals this year, and I want them to be ready to see what everybody's got, so we've got to see some different people and play in different gyms and see what else is out there," Southern Cayuga coach Anita Furness said. "This is another learning tool."
Jordan-Elbridge hosts Hamilton Tuesday, while Southern Cayuga welcomes Dryden Wednesday. For Furness, having a day between matches will be a good thing.
"After a long stretch of game play, we now have a chance to have practice tomorrow, so we can iron out some of the kinks and bumps I see on the stat sheet," Furness said. "I had some kids who are starting to break through. ... I had some kids come off the bench and do valuable things on the floor. Again, it's that team approach. It's coming from everybody all the way down through."