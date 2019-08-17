The freshman from upstate New York led a big pack of double-digit scorers for the Syracuse University men's basketball team Saturday in an exhibition game victory in Italy.
Joseph Girard III, who joins the Orange after a record-breaking career at Glens Falls High School, scored 16 to help the Orange to an easy 115-56 win over host Siena Select in Siena, Italy. The win marked the third victory in three games for SU on its Italian tour, with the fourth and final game set for Sunday.
Girard was one of six Syracuse players who scored 10 or more points on Saturday. Also getting into the double-digit mix were sophomore Jalen Carey (15 points), freshman Quincy Guerrier (14), junior Elijah Hughes (13), junior Bourama Sidibe (10) and freshman Brycen Goodine (10).
The balanced scoring extended through the roster, as all 11 Orange players on scholarship put points on the board.
Syracuse also put in an effective defensive performance. Playing both man-to-man and the team's signature zone defenses, SU held Siena Select to 30.8% shooting.
Guerrier was the Syracuse leader on the glass with 10 rebounds, and he also tied with guard Howard Washington for the team lead in assists with five.
Sunday's game takes Syracuse to Rome, where the Orange hope to complete an undefeated run in Italy when they take on Virtus Roma. Game time is 1 p.m. eastern time.