Josh Allen, Bills advance despite little success on the ground

Who needs a running game? Not the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills rushed for just 32 yards on 16 attempts and called a single running play in the first half of their 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night in wind-whipped Orchard Park, but nevertheless advanced to the AFC championship game for the first time since the 1993 season after a game-changing 101-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Taron Johnson.

For much of the 2020 season, the conversation about the Buffalo Bills' defense focused on what it wasn't.

The Bills will face either the upstart Cleveland Browns or reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, and should the Browns pull the upset in Kansas City, the title game will take place at Bills Stadium. But the Bills' next game will occur in an outdoor venue, one way or the other, and while the high-flying offense scored a franchise record 501 points this season, it’s not built to control a game on the ground in inclement weather, a potential Achilles heel as they seek their first trip to the Super Bowl in nearly three decades.

Taron Johnson could've kept running into next week on a 101-yard interception that carried the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years.

“It’s going to take everybody moving forward,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “We understand that. We can’t just rely on one guy to do their job.”

Allen completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown. He added three rushing yards on seven carries.