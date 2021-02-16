Judge orders Sindoni to be reinstated as Skaneateles football coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his affidavit submitted to Onondaga County court on Feb. 1, Sindoni stated that shortly before Thanksgiving he learned the pickup football game featuring football program alumni and current student-athletes was to take place Nov. 26 at the Skaneateles turf field. Sindoni attended the game to "ensure that there was adult supervision during the event and that players observed social distancing, masking, and similar precautions."

According to an affidavit from Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth, Sindoni was informed on Jan. 15 that Knuth and the board of education would not be reappointing him as varsity football coach, and that the school district would be posting a job opening for the position.

However, Neri's ruling stated that the Jan. 5 executive meeting by the board of education, which led to the recommendation that Sindoni not be reappointed, was improperly conducted and any action taken was nullified.

Sindoni has been Skaneateles' varsity football coach since 2015. He also coached the Lakers in 2012, and before that was an assistant coach in the program.

After returning to Skaneateles, Sindoni led the Lakers to the 2017 Class C state title and an appearance in the Class B state semifinal in 2018.

