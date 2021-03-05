'Just happy to put the uniform on': Weedsport girls basketball defeats Cato-Meridian

"If somebody tests positive somewhere, this could be taken away for 10 days. If somebody tests positive now, our season is over. So just enjoy each day and each practice. We're not playing for championships, but we're playing."

Vargason laughed off the notion that he's not as intense on the sideline this year because of the adjusted goals, but he didn't need his typical motivational tactics on Friday. Weedsport was ahead 24-4 after the first quarter behind 18 combined points from Suzie Nemec and Mariah Quigley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors' pace slowed the rest of the way, but the defense left room for offensive imperfection. Cato-Meridian scored only six points in the second and third quarters combined.

In the fourth, the Blue Devils had their best offensive quarter of the night. Grace Cady, Hannah Janes and Jocelyn Ladouceur all knocked down 3s.

It wasn't enough to threaten the Warriors though, who saw 11 of their 13 rostered players record at least one basket. Leading the way was Nemec with 23. Quigley, who finished with 11, was the only other player to reach double figures. Mia Ada, Emma Stark and Juli-Ann Miles all chipped in with six points.

Janes was the Blue Devils' leading scorer with eight points.