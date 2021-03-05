'Just happy to put the uniform on': Weedsport girls basketball defeats Cato-Meridian

CATO — For one of the first times all season, Weedsport girls basketball had supporters looking on in person.
The Warriors made sure to give them something to cheer about.
Weedsport improved to 10-0 on the season after taking down Cato-Meridian 68-21 Friday at Cato-Meridian High School.
It was the first game for both teams since Wednesday's announcement from the Cayuga County Health Department that local school districts could host two spectators per student-athlete at indoor sporting events.
Even with the revised protocols, most schools in the county will only allow home spectators to attend. Due to the size of its gym, Cato-Meridian is able to welcome visiting fans as well.
Typically during this time of year, Warriors coach Chris Vargason is preparing his team for a hopeful sectional title run. Fresh off an appearance in last year's Section III Class C title game with most of that team returning this season, Weedsport had the makings of future champ.
COVID-19 made those plans impossible as Section III canceled all winter postseason tournaments. So teams like Weedsport, originally a title contender, have to reconfigure their expectations.
"Five or six weeks ago, we didn't even have a season," Vargason said. "My whole focus this year with them was that if we could have something, just be happy to put the uniform on and have some fun and enjoy each other.
"If somebody tests positive somewhere, this could be taken away for 10 days. If somebody tests positive now, our season is over. So just enjoy each day and each practice. We're not playing for championships, but we're playing."
Vargason laughed off the notion that he's not as intense on the sideline this year because of the adjusted goals, but he didn't need his typical motivational tactics on Friday. Weedsport was ahead 24-4 after the first quarter behind 18 combined points from Suzie Nemec and Mariah Quigley.
The Warriors' pace slowed the rest of the way, but the defense left room for offensive imperfection. Cato-Meridian scored only six points in the second and third quarters combined.
In the fourth, the Blue Devils had their best offensive quarter of the night. Grace Cady, Hannah Janes and Jocelyn Ladouceur all knocked down 3s.
It wasn't enough to threaten the Warriors though, who saw 11 of their 13 rostered players record at least one basket. Leading the way was Nemec with 23. Quigley, who finished with 11, was the only other player to reach double figures. Mia Ada, Emma Stark and Juli-Ann Miles all chipped in with six points.
Janes was the Blue Devils' leading scorer with eight points.
One of many obstacles for teams this season, including Cato-Meridian and Weedsport, was lack of practice time to prepare for the season. While teams were allowed to begin their seasons Feb. 1, they were required to practice six times before playing a game.
Weedsport's first game took place Feb. 11 while Cato-Meridian's opener was Feb. 12. That's less than two weeks of practice to prepare for an unusually condensed season.
"A lot of kids, other than some kids who play field hockey, were out of the gym for 11 months," Vargason said. "We had a few open gyms, but you couldn't do anything.That hurt, but it hurt everybody. Everybody's in the same boat."
With one week remaining in the season, Vargason pointed out that this will be the first season during his current tenure his team will have a definitive end date. The Warriors have three games in the next six days, wrapping up with Homer next Friday. Cato-Meridian finishes up Saturday, March 13 against Skaneateles.
While the ending may be unceremonious, it beats not playing.
"They're just thankful they had the opportunity," Vargason said. "It's like Suzie Nemec said awhile back, 'I'd just be thankful to put the uniform on for one more game.'"
