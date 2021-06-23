Kayla Treanor named to take over Syracuse women's lacrosse

SYRACUSE — Former Syracuse All-American lacrosse player Kayla Treanor has a job she's coveted since she graduated.

The 27-year-old Treanor was named the third women's lacrosse coach in Syracuse program history on Wednesday, succeeding Gary Gait, who also starred as a player at Syracuse and is now head coach of the men.

"It's an amazing opportunity. I get to come back and coach at my alma mater at a young age," Treanor said at an afternoon press conference. "Not many coaches get to come back and coach where they played, so I certainly feel really lucky. This is a destination I've been preparing for my whole life. I've always wanted to coach. I'm a coach's kid."

Treanor began her coaching career at Harvard as an assistant to former Orange head coach Lisa Miller for one year. She joined the coaching staff at Boston College in 2017 and in her four years the Eagles advanced to the championship game three times, defeating the Orange last month for the title. Treanor also mentored two Tewaaraton Award winners while at BC.