Knicks hope turnaround begins with Thibodeau in New York

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks hope they are nearing the end of what might be the worst stretch in their history.

They have matched the franchise record by missing the playoffs for seven straight years, a streak that seems unlikely to end this season. They have posted their two worst won-loss records during that span, changing players, coaches and executives but not the results.

Tom Thibodeau takes over now, a former NBA Coach of the Year who has turned around teams in Chicago and Minnesota. He plans to do the same in New York, though it probably won't happen just yet.

"I think at the end of the day we only really answer to ourselves. Only we know if we're putting everything we have into something and I think when you do that anything is possible," Thibodeau said. "So if we keep concentrating on the improvement, we will get better and we'll see good things in the end."

He'll try to get the Knicks to defend the way he likes, but they appear to lack the firepower to compete in a league where teams need to put up the points.

They are well-positioned to get the players who can do it in the future, armed with loads of salary cap space. Now they need to make the Knicks attractive to the type of stars worth spending it on.