Kobe Bryant remembered by Cayuga County athletic directors, coaches and players

Kobe Bryant was a basketball icon, and while he played his entire storied NBA career in Los Angeles, his legend still extended across the country, including to Cayuga County and all of central New York.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The news sent shock waves through the sports community, with countless memoriams held around the world for those that perished in the accident.
A 20-year veteran of the NBA, Bryant won five NBA titles and two Finals MVPs. His career began in 1996 when he was drafted in the first round, 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Bryant was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he'd go on to become one of the highest-scoring players in league history.
Cayuga County coaches, players, and athletic directors react to his death and the legacy he leaves behind.
Moravia athletic director Todd Mulvaney:
"I was devastated when I heard the news and still am. I was a huge Kobe fan. He's a (Michael Jordan) disciple. What he's done for the game, he's like an ambassador. I don't know Kobe, but I feel like I did. It's a sad time for all of us that are in the basketball community because Kobe meant that much to a lot of people."
Weedsport athletic director Zac Young, a lifetime Lakers fan:
"I liked the Lakers when I was a kid. It was Lakers-Celtics, Bird-Magic, so growing up I was more of a Magic Johnson fan. Then they had some years where they were good but couldn't quite get over the hump. Then they drafted Kobe when he was young and him and (Shaquille O'Neal) helped get them back to the promised land. I've been a Lakers fan forever, and everyone that ends up on the Lakers I rooted for. Kobe kinda became the last Laker legend to wear purple and gold."
Cato-Meridian boys varsity basketball coach Mike Vargason:
"When he came out of high school, you look back and he was the same age as I was. It doesn’t seem real, somebody that you looked up to. Anybody who is a basketball fan, whether it was Kobe or any other basketball player, it kinda hits home. He really brought the NBA to another level. He was one of those key figures. I’ve watched some of the highlight reels over the years, watched him and Michael Jordan talking during the game. Any basketball junkie loves all that stuff and eats it up. You look up to him, and now he’s looking down looking over (my players)."
Bryant and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball tournament that Gianna was playing in when the helicopter crash took place. Of Bryant's four daughters, Gianna was the basketball player. She had dreams of playing college basketball at UConn and later the WNBA. Her death, along with Kobe's, hit close to home for some local coaches who have children of their own.
Union Springs boys varsity basketball coach Dan Cerro:
"I guess for me, watching him with his daughter ... I'm more upset because I have my son with me, and I watch him with his daughter and there's a lot of special moments. Me and my son, if we're playing at home and everyone's gone (in the gym), we play by ourselves. Those are some of my special moments. If you watch the film of him and his daughter, as a father it kinda chokes you up a little bit."
Auburn girls varsity basketball coach Al Giannone, who once coached his daughter Annie at Auburn:
"It's just awful. A father with his daughter trying to go to a basketball game, it's crazy. It kinda makes you think twice about what's important. You watch him play all these years and what a great player he was, and obviously he was a great dad too. It's really sad."
Young, who also coaches youth basketball, remembers his immediate reaction to hearing the news that Bryant had died:
"I was coaching a fifth- and sixth-grade youth game with a team my daughter's on. My phone kept blowing up. Afterward I looked at it and was like, 'Oh my God.' I just came home, and to me it felt like watching a bad reality show. Not that I was taking a helicopter anywhere, but we were kinda doing similar things. I was at a youth game coaching my daughter, and that's where he was going. My daughter is the same age as his, so the next night I remember having a conversation with my daughter, just kinda appreciating everything I've got. It's unfortunate that it happened, and you just gotta kinda enjoy the moment and smell the roses."
Weedsport's Suzie Nemec, a junior on the girls varsity basketball team, said Kobe Bryant was one of her favorite players. After hearing about the crash, she wanted to honor both Kobe and Gianna. Normally No. 5, Nemec wore No. 2, Gianna's number, when Weedsport played Onondaga Tuesday evening.
"Right after the helicopter crash, I was thinking, 'That's devastating.' I didn't even know (right away) that Gianna was in the crash. After I heard that, I thought, 'That could be me.' I was in her spot, playing as much as I could, and she was an outstanding basketball player. I felt I needed to honor her and Kobe during this game.
"I knew a lot about (Gianna). Just the Mamba team (Bryant's youth basketball team) is a crazy, elite team. Thinking about how I want to play Division I one day, I can watch these girls who are even younger than me and learn from them."
Bryant's legacy, setting aside his on-court accomplishments, is an interesting one. He inspired an era of kids to yell his name, "Kobe!" when throwing bunched up paper or other garbage into the trash.
When Bryant was at his peak in the late 2000s, most current high schoolers were in elementary school. That doesn't mean his legacy isn't appreciated by those that remember him during his prime.
Mulvaney, who coached Moravia's boys varsity team from 2007 to 2019:
"Our kids definitely looked up to Kobe. I read an article the other day about kids yelling out, ‘Kobe!’ and I can remember the days when that was a thing. You put up a shot and yell out, ‘Kobe!’ I can remember practices with kids saying, ‘Kobe, Kobe!’ I’m pretty sure from like 2009 to 2014, there was a pair of Kobe’s (sneakers) on our team every year.
"I’ll just remember the fierce competitor he was. He didn’t back down. He reminded me of Michael the way Michael was a competitor through and through. He was gonna do anything to beat you. I appreciated that and I think he stole that from Michael, but carried it on and did it in his own way. I think the game’s missing that a little bit right now."
Young remembers similar experiences:
"When I first got into education and I was teaching and coaching, kids would do that with their trash. ‘Kobe, Kobe!’ I wanna say when he was drafted I was probably 19 or 20, and he was coming into his prime when I started teaching. I remember the kids when I was teaching at that age. I was working at Midlakes and Lyons and at that time he was the dominant guy before LeBron (James) got into the league. He was like their Michael Jordan at that age, and you either loved him or hated him."
Vargason says Bryant's competitiveness is something he tries to preach to his own players:
"I just think his passion and his drive, he was relentless. You read up on stuff about him and he put in the work and played at the highest level day-in and day-out. That’s something you can’t teach. You try to instill in these younger guys that they’ve got to come to play every day and work hard. He studied the game and brought it to another level."
Bryant was 41.
