1980 Lake Placid Olympics still resonate four decades later

Jack Shea won two speedskating golds in 1932 and four decades later helped land the 1980 Games. He died at 91 after a car crash on the eve of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games. His grandson Jimmy had qualified in skeleton to make the Sheas the first family with three generations of Olympians.

"My dad, I know he would be proud," said Jim Shea, who competed in Nordic combined at Innsbruck in 1964 and watched his son win gold in Salt Lake City. "He was so proud of his involvement in the Olympics for all those years. God, he loved it. He always had this community pride and he wasn't embarrassed to tell anybody about it."

Most members of the U.S. hockey team will celebrate in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 with the NHL's Golden Knights on the exact anniversary of the electrifying triumph over the Soviets. But Buzz Schneider will make an appearance next week in Lake Placid at an athletes forum before joining his teammates.

Also among more than 20 former Olympians participating in events available to the public are 1994 gold medalist speedskater Dan Jansen and 11 members of the 1980 U.S. figure skating team, dubbed the "Dream Team," including Linda Fratianne, Tai Babilonia, Michael Botticelli, Tickner, Santee, and Hamilton, a cancer survivor who will host a cancer fundraiser at the speedskating oval.