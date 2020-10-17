Liberty stays unbeaten and defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

"I stepped up. Next man up. Played my part," Louis said. "It started with the o-line. Everybody was blocking great."

Pickett, who added 115 yards rushing, scored on a 16-yard run.

"That was the challenge that we made this morning to the offensive line and to those two backs, " Freeze said. "Just challenged the offensive line and those two backs and boy, did they answer in a big way. Without us being able to run the ball today like we did, it would have been tough sledding, for sure."

Instead, it's tough sledding for the Orange, headed for the program's 14th losing season since 2001 and just two years removed from a 10-3 mark and national ranking that had the look of a renaissance for the program. Coach Dino Babers' team is decimated by injuries to more than 13 starters or players who were tabbed as key contributors, including starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and All-American safety Andre Cisco. And next on the horizon: a Saturday date at Clemson.

"Hey, we've got a lot of young people playing and it's going to have to get better," Babers said. "The same fan base saw guys beat Virginia Tech when we weren't supposed to. Beat Clemson when we weren't supposed to. So I expect them (the fans) to have faith. Freshmen turn to sophomores and sophomores turn into juniors. Hopefully, somebody gets to take advantage of that."