WEEDSPORT – On a clear autumn night, lighting struck at Weedsport Speedway – Lightning Larry, that is.
Larry Wight, the 26-year-old racer from Phoenix, New York, led all but the first eight laps en route to winning the St. Lawrence Radiology 100, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series portion of Weedsport’s Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party Wednesday night.
The Weedsport race was the second of four satellite races the modified drivers will compete in at racetracks around central New York over the course of the 48th annual Super DIRT Week, with other stops including Utica-Rome Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, and Fulton Speedway.
The main events of Super DIRT Week are the Salute the Troops 150 small-block modified race on Saturday and the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 big-block modified race on Sunday, both at Oswego Speedway.
At Weedsport, polesitter Mike Maresca led the first eight laps and challenged Wight on the final restart on lap 75. Maresca even got a nose out in front of Wight in turn 4, but he couldn’t make the move stick and eventually settled for second.
Mat Williamson, who won Utica-Rome’s 100-lap satellite event on Tuesday night, started 29th and last at Weedsport but cruised his way through the field to nearly make it a two-for-two run at this year’s Super DIRT Week. He drove by Maresca for second with three laps to go, only to slip back to third at the finish.
Maresca grabbed the early lead when the green flag waved at the start of the 100-lap event, while Wight quickly jumped from fourth on the grid to third after the first lap and then to second. By lap 6, Wight was dogging Maresca on the high side and move into the lead on lap 9.
Though Ronnie Davis III drove by Maresca for second, the show was all about Wight. A third of the way through the event, Wight built up a half-straightway lead, and he continued to pull away even as he navigated the slower lapped cars. By the halfway point, Wight had a full straightaway lead despite Davis’ best efforts.
Maresca took second back from Davis with about 30 laps to go, while Williamson cracked the top five for the first time during the race. With a couple of late restarts, Maresca had two chances to challenge Wight for the top spot. He couldn’t pull it off and ended up fighting with Williamson for second.
Jimmy Phelps and Dave Marcuccilli finished fourth and fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim Sears Jr., Davis, Chad Brachmann, Erick Rudolph, and Mike Mahaney.