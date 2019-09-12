Syracuse football welcomes No. 1 Clemson to the Carrier Dome Saturday for a crucial ACC match-up, and the Orange are planning a slate of activities in correlation with the game.
At halftime of the game, Syracuse will honor all-time sacks leader Tim Green with his jersey retirement. Green, who wore No. 72 for the Orange, recorded 45.5 sacks during his career in Syracuse and will be the first defense-only player in the 129-year history of the program to have his number retired.
Green, who played eight years in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, announced last year he had been diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite orange Syracuse gear for "Orange Out." This year's "Orange Out" shirt will specifically honor Green, with a portion of the proceeds from sales being donated to Tackle ALS.
Prior to the game at 3 p.m., Country Swagg will deliver a live performance. Fans can attend 'Cuse on the Quad at 4 p.m., a pre-gae tailgate that features live music from national recording artist Eric Chesser. Former Syracuse All-American Dwight Freeney will also be in attendance with a display of the AFCA Coaches' Trophy.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Syracuse University parking lots open at 3 p.m. Shuttle services will be available at 4 p.m. with parking at the Manley Field House and Skytop lots. To access those lots, take I-81 to the Brighton Avenue exit or Route 481 to Brighton Avenue/Rock Cut Road exit and follow the signs.