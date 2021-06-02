Local Roundup: Auburn baseball beats undefeated Cortland for SCAC's top spot

Auburn baseball now owns sole possession of first place in the Salt City Athletic Conference.

The Maroons knocked off previously undefeated Cortland, 4-0, on Wednesday in Cortland.

The Tigers were an unblemished 15-0 entering the game.

Pitcher Ryan Birchard was dominant, holding Cortland to only two hits in his complete game shutout win. Birchard struck out 10 and walked one. Cortland did not advance a runner past first base until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Birchard allowed a two-out triple.

At the plate, Birchard added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Ryan Stewart (run), Kevin Dolan (run, RBI, two walks), and Jason Irwin (RBI, two walks) had Auburn's other hits.

The Maroons are now 12-3 overall with a perfect 12-0 league record. Auburn faces Cortland again on Thursday for senior night.

Weedsport 8, Cato-Meridian 6; Weedsport 15, Cato-Meridian 1: The Warriors swept a doubleheader against the Blue Devils.

The first game was a resumption of a previous game that was suspended earlier this month. Cato-Meridian tied the score 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, but Weedsport answered with a pair of runs in the seventh to win it.