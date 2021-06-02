Local Roundup: Auburn baseball beats undefeated Cortland for SCAC's top spot

Auburn baseball now owns sole possession of first place in the Salt City Athletic Conference.
The Maroons knocked off previously undefeated Cortland, 4-0, on Wednesday in Cortland.
The Tigers were an unblemished 15-0 entering the game.
Pitcher Ryan Birchard was dominant, holding Cortland to only two hits in his complete game shutout win. Birchard struck out 10 and walked one. Cortland did not advance a runner past first base until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Birchard allowed a two-out triple.
At the plate, Birchard added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Ryan Stewart (run), Kevin Dolan (run, RBI, two walks), and Jason Irwin (RBI, two walks) had Auburn's other hits.
The Maroons are now 12-3 overall with a perfect 12-0 league record. Auburn faces Cortland again on Thursday for senior night.
Weedsport 8, Cato-Meridian 6; Weedsport 15, Cato-Meridian 1: The Warriors swept a doubleheader against the Blue Devils.
The first game was a resumption of a previous game that was suspended earlier this month. Cato-Meridian tied the score 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, but Weedsport answered with a pair of runs in the seventh to win it.
Andrew Seward posted two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two walks, while Ashton Benedict finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors. Peyton Newton scored twice, had one hit, one RBI and two walks.
Parker McBride pitched the first 5 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and six runs, but only two earned. He struck out 10.
Weedsport racked up 17 hits in five innings in the second game of the twinbill. Antonio Tortorello (two runs, two doubles, two RBIs), McBride (four runs, double, RBI, walk) and Joe Guy (two doubles, three RBIs, one run, one walk) all had three-hit games for Weedsport. Newton pitched all five innings, scattered four hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Bishop Ludden 3, Port Byron 2: Bishop Ludden singled in the seventh inning to walk it off against the Panthers.
Pitcher Connor Usowski threw the first five innings. He allowed two hits and two runs while striking out nine. Eli Jarabek finished 2-for-3 at the plate, while Brandon Relfe went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks and a run.
Marcellus 5, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Dominic Rinaldo, Tyler Waldon, Keegan Ferris and Caspian Phillips had hits for the Eagles, who fell behind by three runs in the first and couldn't recover.
Jacob Lawless pitched six innings and was charged with five hits.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron 11, Bishop Ludden 6: With the win, the Panthers have repeated as Patriot League National division champions.
Hannah Jones was the winning pitcher, striking out five. She was charged with six hits and five walks.
Jones contributed three hits on offense, while Nicole Namisniak had two hits. Jada Kimball added a key RBI. Panthers coach Matt Tehonica also highlighted defensive play from Kloe Verdi and Isabella Martinez.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 4, Mexico 1: Max Karpinski (4-6, 6-3, 6-1) and Marcus McClanahan (6-1, 6-4) were singles winners for the Lakers. Andrew Neumann and Hatcher Gutchess claimed first doubles (7-6, 6-4). Parker Glowacki and Duncan Raddant won second doubles (6-2, 6-1).
West Genesee 5, Auburn 2: Matthew Humphrey won in second singles 6-1, 6-2. Ryan Stechuchak and Troy Wagner won in second doubles 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5.
FROM TUESDAY
GOLF
Union Springs 183, Groton 203: Luke Parker was the match medalist, scoring a 42 for the Wolves at Indian Head Golf Course. Andrew Salls scored a 45, while Joey Sylvester and Mike Culver posted 48s.
Union Springs is now 4-6 on the season. The Wolves will next compete in the IAC small school tournament Thursday at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads.
BASEBALL
Solvay 17, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Jacob Lawless (RBI) and Jonathan Salmonsen (run) had the only hits for the Eagles.