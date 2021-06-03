Local Roundup: Auburn baseball clinches league title

Auburn baseball beat Cortland for the second straight day on Thursday, clinching the SCAC title with a 2-1 win.
The Maroons finish their league slate with a perfect 13-0 record and are now 13-3 overall.
Cortland took a one-run lead in the second inning off Auburn starter Will Coleman, but the Maroons answered with runs in the fourth and sixth inning to take the lead.
Senior Ryan Birchard had both of Auburn's runs. He also tripled and walked. Ryan Stewart, Kevin Dolan, Jake Hansen (RBI) and Coleman (RBI) all recorded hits.
Coleman pitched five innings with one run, which was unearned against. He struck out three, walked three and allowed five hits. Cooper Polcovich pitched the final two innings and struck out three to close it out.
GOLF
Pulaski 248, Weedsport 285: Braden Wood scored a 44 for the Warriors, while Wyatt LaForce had a 46.
Weedsport finishes the regular season with a 4-5 record. Both golfers will move on to individual sectional play, which starts Monday at Seven Oaks Golf Club at Colgate University.
FROM WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Weedsport 17, Cato-Meridian 4: Gracie Stevens hit a home run as part of a four-RBI day in the Warriors’ win over the Blue Devils
Other offensive leaders included Trinity Davis, Rachel Sheets and Riah Davis who all finished 3-for-5 at the plate. Trinity Davis scored three runs with an RBI and a double. Sheets touched home three times and added an RBI. Riah Davis had one run, two RBIs and a double.
Pitching a complete game was Christina Jackson, who held Cato-Meridian to two hits and no earned runs. She struck out 11.
Weedsport hosts Pulaski on Friday.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Patriot League National championships: Weedsport finished second to Pulaski, while host Port Byron was third and Cato-Meridian was fourth.
Troy Brown paced the Warriors, earning first-place honors in the 100m dash (12.16), long jump (19-2.75) and high jump (6-0). Brown was also second in the 400m dash (53.23). Landon Kepple won the 1600m run (4:56.38) and 400m hurdles (1:03.48), and placed second in the 3200m run (11:26.22).
Port Byron had one winner and several runners-up. Bryce Rigby had the top discus throw (101-00). Austin Davies ranked second in the 200m dash (25.22) and the 110m hurdles (19.88). Trevor Davis took silver in the 800m run (2:19.78).
For Cato-Meridian, Merritt Cox was second in the high jump (5-2) and Bo Turo finished No. 2 in the long jump (19-0.75).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
IAC Championships: In an unscored meet at Trumansburg High School, several Cayuga County athletes earned all-league honors.
Southern Cayuga claimed one league title, as Sophia Bennett was first in the 3000m run (12:08). Charli Bennett was the runner-up in the 400m run (1:00.77) and the high jump (4-8). Bridget Hastings came in third in the 2000m steeplechase (8:43.59), and Nora Burroughs was third in the 1500m run (5:22.48).
Moravia had a pair of fifth-place times: Olivia Genson in the 1500m run (5:39.21) and Chloe Hanson in the discus (76-04).