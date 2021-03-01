Local Roundup: Auburn basketball falls in OT to Oswego

Auburn boys basketball rallied in the fourth quarter against Oswego on Monday, but ultimately fell in overtime 67-58.

DeSean Strachan posted a career-high 28 points, while Kevin Dolan chipped in with eight points. Tony Borges came off the bench and hit a pair of 3s.

Auburn was down by double figures multiple times, but went on a 14-6 run in the fourth to force OT.

"Another tremendous effort by an undermanned Maroon team," said coach Jim Marsh.

Auburn (3-4) hosts Fowler on Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 59, Oswego 26: The Maroons improve to 5-1 on the season behind Doray Dilallo's 18 points and Peyton Maneri's 16 points.

Leah Middleton added 10 points, while Ahndria Wilson chipped in with seven.

Auburn is back at it Saturday at home against Fulton.

Weedsport 57, Onondaga 45: The Warriors remained undefeated on the season.

Weedsport (8-0) plays against Tuesday at Jordan-Elbridge.