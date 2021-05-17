Local Roundup: Auburn beats Central Square behind Birchard's five no-hit innings

Starting pitcher Ryan Birchard exited after 5+ no-hit innings in an 8-4 win for Auburn baseball over Central Square on Monday.
Along with no hits against, Birchard struck out 10 batters. He was pulled after two walks to start the sixth inning. Birchard's final line included three runs against. He threw 104 pitches.
Taking over for the final six outs was reliever Owen Birchard. He struck out two with one hit against.
Offensively, Ryan Stewart paced the Maroons with a 4-for-4 night that included a run scored. Jason Irwin added a double, a walk and two RBIs. Zachary Mock scored two runs, singled and walked. Ryan Birchard doubled. scored a run and had two RBIs.
Under the NYSPHSAA's previous pitch count rules, a pitcher could not throw more than 105 times during a regular season game. Starting this season, however, pitch count rules would depend on the month, as pitchers could throw more as the season progressed. Under the new rules, once the season hits May, a single pitcher can throw as many as 125 pitches.
Weedsport 14, LaFayette 4: The Warriors' perfect season was buoyed by a seven-run third inning.
Parker McBride led the Warriors with a home run, one of his two hits on the day. His stat line included two runs and three RBIs.
Antonio Tortorello (two runs, two doubles, three RBIs) and Ashton Benedict (two runs, three RBIs, double, walk) both totaled three hits. Peyton Newton added two hits, including a double, with three runs and a walk.
Newton pitched the first three innings and allowed only one hit while striking out five.
Groton 8, Moravia 4: Nick Johnson and Aiden Kelly both posted multi-hit games, but it wasn't enough as the Blue Devils were handed their first loss of the season by the Indians.
Moravia scored the game's first run in the fourth inning, but the Blue Devils' advantage was brief as Groton answered with three runs of its own in the top of the fifth. The Blue Devils scored in both the fifth and sixth to tie the game, but the Indians struck for five runs in the seventh to pull away.
Johnson (RBI) and Kelly (triple, run) both went 2-for-4. Luke Landis hit a double and scored. Brayden Mason (run, RBI) and AJ Lawton both recorded singles.
Moravia heads to Union Springs on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Union Springs 12, Marathon 3: Hailee Smith posted a 3-for-4 game that included three doubles and three RBIs. Cameron Dennis added two hits, including a double. Ella Johnson also posted two hits, one of which was a double.
In the circle, Smith scattered four hits and struck out seven to earn the win, her fifth of the year.
Union Springs (5-0) hosts Moravia on Wednesday.
Groton 8, Moravia 7: Illeana Ramirez (run), Laura Landis (two runs), Brook Purdy (two runs), Lita Drake and Izabelle Strauf all registered hits for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 24, Marcellus 4: Natalie Calandra-Ryan (three assists) and Natalie Long each buried five goals to propel Auburn to its seventh straight win to start the season. Gracie Giannettino (two assists) and Kate Izzo (assist) finished with three goals apiece. Caroline Smith (assist) and Danielle Swietoniowski scored a pair each. Abbie Izzo, Ella Bouley, Ella Doan and Talia Axton each added one goal. Nora Solomon figured in with an assist.
Auburn (7-0) plays against Tuesday against Oswego.
GOLF
Syracuse City 277, Weedsport 281: Braden Wood carded a 46 for the Warriors. Wyatt LaForce's 49 and Bella Guerrette's 59 rounded out Weedsport's top scores.
Weedsport (3-4) is home against Bishop Grimes on Thursday.
Jamesville-DeWitt 160, Auburn 173: Sophie Lesch scored a 37 and Abby Franchina carded a 43 for the Maroons at Butternut Creek. Maia Guzalak finished with a 46 and Caitlin Lowe had a 47.
Auburn (4-4) travels to Central Square on Friday.
TENNIS
Oswego 5, Auburn 2: Auburn's Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald picked up a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) victory at first doubles. Troy Wagner and Ryan Stechuchak won 6-3, 6-1 in second doubles.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Marathon 50, Southern Cayuga 40; Trumansburg 105, Southern Cayuga 11: Dan Davis won the shot put with a distance of 35-10. The Chiefs are now 2-4 on the season.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Southern Cayuga 63, Marathon 29; Trumansburg 72, Southern Cayuga 35: First-place winners for the Chiefs included Sophie Bennett in the 1500m run (5:50.86), Bridget Hastings in the 800m run (2:55.93) and Bridget Davis in the shot put (26-3).
The split puts Southern Cayuga's record at 3-3.
FROM SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Weedsport 12, Onondaga 0: Warriors pitcher Andrew Seward pitched a five-inning no-hitter. Seward struck out 11 batters, with his lone blemish coming via a walk. He needed only 58 pitches to get through his five frames, which included 46 strikes.
Seward also went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs, two RBIs and a double. Antonio Tortorello had a pair of two-baggers as part of his three-hit day, that included two runs and one RBI. Peyton Newton (two runs, two RBIs), S LoMascolo (run, walk, three RBIs), Ashton Benedict and Buck Hickey (two runs, RBI) also recorded multi-hit games.