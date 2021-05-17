Local Roundup: Auburn beats Central Square behind Birchard's five no-hit innings

Antonio Tortorello (two runs, two doubles, three RBIs) and Ashton Benedict (two runs, three RBIs, double, walk) both totaled three hits. Peyton Newton added two hits, including a double, with three runs and a walk.

Newton pitched the first three innings and allowed only one hit while striking out five.

Groton 8, Moravia 4: Nick Johnson and Aiden Kelly both posted multi-hit games, but it wasn't enough as the Blue Devils were handed their first loss of the season by the Indians.

Moravia scored the game's first run in the fourth inning, but the Blue Devils' advantage was brief as Groton answered with three runs of its own in the top of the fifth. The Blue Devils scored in both the fifth and sixth to tie the game, but the Indians struck for five runs in the seventh to pull away.

Johnson (RBI) and Kelly (triple, run) both went 2-for-4. Luke Landis hit a double and scored. Brayden Mason (run, RBI) and AJ Lawton both recorded singles.

Moravia heads to Union Springs on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL