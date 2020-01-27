Local Roundup: Auburn bowling teams take down Central Square

Auburn’s boys and girls bowling teams earned a sweep over Central Square on Monday. The girls earned a 2,843-1,997 win, while the boys slipped by 2,862-2,647.
On the girls side for the Maroons, Amber Pidlypchak bowled a series-high 658, with rounds of 212, 213 and 233. Kaylee Hodson totaled a 639, bowling a 284 in her first series. Emily Iversen was next with a 503.
For the boys, Tyler Kraushaar scored a 589, James Wilkes posted a 574, and Alexander Guzewicz finished with a 570. Kraushaar had the highest individual game score, bowling a 236 in the third.
Union Springs/Port Byron defeats Watkins Glen: Both the boys and girls teams won each of their matches.
Thomas Radley bowled a 632, with scores of 212, 208 and 212. He was followed by Michael Jesmer’s 601, Matt Ward’s 582 and James Casbarro’s 577.
For the girls, Lexi Colbert recorded her first 600 series, scoring a 629 that included one round of 254. Other high scorers included Makayla SMith with a 586, Colleen Jump with a 543, and Jenna Jump with a 513.
US/PB continues its home-and-home match-up with Watkins Glen Tuesday in Watkins Glen.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyons 66, Cato-Meridian 63: The Blue Devils dug an 18-9 hole in the first quarter and couldn’t recover.
Marcus Ramacus notched 27 points, including 12 free throws. Isiah Swann and Robbie Krieger both added 12.
Cato-Meridian hosts Weedsport on Wednesday.
FROM SATURDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Onondaga 82, Cayuga 66: Plagued by a slow start, the Spartans couldn’t keep pace with the nationally-ranked Lazers.
CCC went down by double digits early in the first half, but clawed back to an eight-point deficit at halftime. In the second half, OCC pulled away.
Deonte Holder paced CCC with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Shaheed Alcide posted 12 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Ramirez (five assists) and Jewliann Chery (five rebounds) both finished with 10 points.
CCC (7-10) next plays Wednesday at Corning.