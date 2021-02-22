Local Roundup: Auburn boys basketball snaps skid

Auburn boys basketball snapped a two-game skid on Monday, edging Cortland 55-53.

DeSean Strachan paced the Maroons with 17 points while Troy Churney scored 15 and John Danczak added 10.

Down 27-23 at the half, Auburn put together a 16-8 run to take control of the game.

“Great defensive effort in our press. (Cortland is a) much bigger team but we worked very hard,” Maroons coach Jim Marsh said. “Kevin Dolan did a great job running the point with senior Jordan Wilson out.”

Auburn (2-2) is back at it Tuesday against Central Square.

Moravia 73, Groton 63: Three players reached double digits for the Blue Devils, including Justin Pettit who posted a team-high 24 points.

On Pettit’s tail was Nick Johnson with a 19-point night. Ryan Robbins added 12 and Josh Cespedes chipped in with eight.

Moravia hosts Union Springs on Wednesday.

