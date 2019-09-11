Auburn boys golf hosted Syracuse Wednesday at Highland Park, earning a 215-258 win.
Ross Burgmaster carded a 38 to lead the Maroons, while Jack Leader followed with a 41. Auburn's top scorers were rounded out by Jack Hansen's 44, Anthony Camardo's 45 and Aaron Kowal's 47.
Auburn improves to 5-0 and the Maroons host Cortland on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cato-Meridian 2, Bishop Ludden 1: The Blue Devils scored two goals four minutes apart in the first half and held on in the second half for the win.
Seventh-grader Amber Clarke opened the scoring in the 28th minute on an assist from Chelsea Dennison for her 13th goal of the year. Dennison scored one of her own four minutes later to give Cato-Meridian a 2-0 lead, which would be enough to hold off Bishop Ludden. Irene Owens also picked up an assist, while keeper Jocelyn Smith made 17 saves.
Cato-Meridian (2-2-1) hosts Pulaski next Tuesday.
Groton 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 2: Renee Park scored both goals in the loss for the Panthers, while Sabrina Westmiller picked up an assist. Hunter Pettit made five saves in net while Danielle Waldron picked up three saves.
US/PB (2-3) hosts Trumansburg on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jamesville-DeWitt 4, Auburn 3: The Maroons were swept in three singles matches as the Red Rams handed Auburn its first loss of the season.
Auburn did go 3-for-4 in doubles matches. Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins squeezed out a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win in first doubles; Gabrielle McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon required OT to win third doubles 6-0, 7-6 (7-5); and Lillianna Spin and Sophie Lesch earned a 6-2, 6-2 win in fourth doubles.
Auburn falls to 6-1 on the season.
Skaneateles 7, Westhill 0: Kenna Ellis had a comeback win in first singles, dropping the first game 6-1 before taking the next to 6-4, 6-3. Isabella Kroon won second singles 6-3, 6-1, and Lily Miller swept third singles 6-0, 6-0.
In first doubles, Emma Miller and Ella Danforth picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Sofia Capozza and Sophia Soderberg won second doubles 6-2, 7-5. Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker were winners in third doubles 6-3, 6-3. Kelsey Rutledge and Rachel Hackler rounded out the match sweep with a 6-4, 6-2 win in fourth doubles.
Skaneateles moves to 4-1 on the season.
FIELD HOCKEY
East Syracuse Minoa 3, Auburn 0: Brittany Yanez made 23 saves in net for the Maroons.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn 23, Oswego 33; Jamesville-DeWitt 24, Auburn 35: Auburn's Jimmy Vasile was the race's first overall finisher, completing the course in 18:14. Jack Moochler came in third overall (19:04), James Cuddy was 10th (19:45), and Jack Carbonaro was 26th (22:03). Connor Gasper finished the course in 22:35.
Auburn has a meet at Fulton next Wednesday.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Jamesville-DeWitt 18, Auburn 43; Oswego 23, Auburn 32: Bethany Lorenzo placed sixth overall for the Maroons, nabbing a time of 23:55. Trailing Lorenzo was Abbie Izzo in ninth (24:40), Analicia Scoggins in 15th (26:16), and Meada Helmick in 16th.
Auburn travels to Fulton next Wednesday.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 7, Watkins Glen 0: Juan Par Soch, Zaki Javed and Tyler Ridley each recorded two-goal, two-assist performances to lead the Chiefs to their second win of the season.
Masih Ghanzanfari rounded out the scoring with one tally, while Colin Walter was credited with an assist. Brandon Vanacore made five saves.
The Chiefs outshot the Senecas 27-5 to improve to 2-0-1 on the season.