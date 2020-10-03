 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn boys golf earns first match win
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn boys golf earns first match win

Local Roundup

The Auburn golf team won its first match of the season Friday with two players shooting under 40 across nine holes.

The Maroons were led by Jack Leader’s 38 in a 199-255 win against Central Square. Colin Tardif was the runner-up scorer with a 39. Rounding out Auburn’s top five was Carter Mizro’s and Christian Hogan’s 40s, while Trey Masters finished with a 42. Auburn (1-1) plays again Wednesday against Oswego.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Genesee 5, Auburn 2: In third singles, Auburn’s Ell Bouley topped West Genny’s Kayla Latone 6-0, 6-2. In second doubles. Marissa Moore and Elizabeth Spin won 6-0, 6-2 over the Wildcats’ Elianna Cui and Ava Amodio.

Auburn is 0-1.

