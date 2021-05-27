 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse beats Syracuse City
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse beats Syracuse City

  • Updated
Local Roundup 2

Local sports roundup. 

 Provided

Christian Hogan scored six goals to lead the Auburn High boys lacrosse team to a 16-3 win over Syracuse City on Thursday night.

Zack Crosby contributed three goals and a pair of assists. Noah Erickson and Max Gorney each scored a pair of goals. Colin Tardiff (two assists), Matthew Donovan, Charlie Cunningham (assist) and Trey Masters each scored a goal.

Auburn goalie Jackson Siddall had five saves.

Skaneateles 14, Jordan-Elbridge 5: Ryan Willard scored a trio of goals with an assist to lead the Lakers.

Jack Weeks added three goals, Colin Morrissey had a pair of goals and three assists, Jack Buff and Grayson Brunelle each had a pair of goals and an assist. Cole Kennedy and Sean Kerwick (assist) each had a goal. Cooper Morrissey had an assist.

Skaneateles goalies Luke Renaud made four saves and Alex Goethe made three saves.

For the Eagles, Wade Brunelle had a pair of goals and an assist. Wyatt Mullin (assist), Griffin Lafluer and Jack Daly each had a goal. Nick Long added an assist.

J-E goalie Austin Brunelle came up with 20 saves.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 9, Newfield 2: Starting pitcher Ryan Bailey allowed four hits and a run and struck out 15.

Nick Weaver paced the Wolves offense with three hits and three RBIs.

Matt Winters added three hits and a RBI, Luke Nickerson (two RBIs), Tyler Weaver (double), Jake Walter (RBI) all had two hits each. Mike Ward had a hit and a RBI.

Moravia 6, Marathon 1: Luke Landis was 4-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles and a RBI for the Blue Devils.

Nick Johnson doubled with three RBIs. Aiden Kelly and Josh Wheeler each had a pair of hits. Tanner Jones had a hit and a RBI and AJ Lawton doubles. Andrew Tillotson and Wyatt Nelson each had a hit.

Kelly picked up the win, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing a hit, a run and striking out seven.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Julia O'Connor led the Lakers with three goals.

Rachel Hackler contributed two goals and an assist, Emily Huttar scored a pair of goals and Bella Brogan had a goal and three assists.

Kathryn Morrissey, Ava Logan, Makenzie Miller and Maggie Newton each scored a goal with two assists. Katie Reed, Ella Bobbett, Cate Comer and Rutledge each added a goal.

Goalie Emily Evans made one save.

Gabby Gunnip had the Eagles' lone goal, and Gab Skotninski made six saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Skaneateles 3, Manlius Pebble Hill 2: The Lakers won one of the singles matches and a pair of doubles.

At third singles, Marcus McClanahan rallied to win 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1. At first doubles, Hatcher Gutchess and Andrew Neumann swept 6-3, 6-0 and at second doubles, Trevor Knupp and Duncan Raddant won 6-1, 6-0.

FROM WEDNESDAY

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Manlius Pebble Hill 65, Port Byron 30: The Panthers' Ashley Rooker threw 62-5 1/4 to win discus.

