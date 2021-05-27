Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse beats Syracuse City

Nick Weaver paced the Wolves offense with three hits and three RBIs.

Matt Winters added three hits and a RBI, Luke Nickerson (two RBIs), Tyler Weaver (double), Jake Walter (RBI) all had two hits each. Mike Ward had a hit and a RBI.

Moravia 6, Marathon 1: Luke Landis was 4-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles and a RBI for the Blue Devils.

Nick Johnson doubled with three RBIs. Aiden Kelly and Josh Wheeler each had a pair of hits. Tanner Jones had a hit and a RBI and AJ Lawton doubles. Andrew Tillotson and Wyatt Nelson each had a hit.

Kelly picked up the win, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing a hit, a run and striking out seven.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Julia O'Connor led the Lakers with three goals.

Rachel Hackler contributed two goals and an assist, Emily Huttar scored a pair of goals and Bella Brogan had a goal and three assists.

Kathryn Morrissey, Ava Logan, Makenzie Miller and Maggie Newton each scored a goal with two assists. Katie Reed, Ella Bobbett, Cate Comer and Rutledge each added a goal.

Goalie Emily Evans made one save.