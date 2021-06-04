Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse falls to Jamesville-DeWitt

Following a strikeout, Zach Relfe worked a one-out when. Three straight hits ensued, as Gabe Rhodes singled, Tyler Merkley doubled and Brandon Relfe doubled. The string of hits put Port Byron ahead for the first time all night.

Zach Relfe, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, struck out two in the last frame to close it out. He finished with seven Ks.

Merkley ended the ballgame with two hits, three runs and four RBIs. Rhodes, Brandon Relfe and Wilson all went 2-for-4.

GOLF

IAC Small School championships: Union Springs shot a team score of 358 at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads, winning the tournament by 24 strokes over second-place Southern Cayuga.

The medalist for the match was the Chiefs’ Brandon Vanacore, who shot a 79.

Out of the 52 golfers that participated, the Wolves had four in the top 10. Joey Sylvester earned second place with a round of 81. Luke Parker shot an 87 for third. Andrew Salls’ 91 was good for fourth place. Michael Culver carded a 99 for 10th.

Next up is the Class D sectional tournament June 10 at SUNY Delhi.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD