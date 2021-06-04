Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse falls to Jamesville-DeWitt

Jamesville-DeWitt won the regular season SCAC boys lacrosse title with a 17-5 win over Auburn on Friday night.
Colin Tardiff paced the Maroons with a pair of goals. Christian Hogan contributed a goal and an assist. Zack Crosby and Noah Erickson each scored a goal. Maroons goalie Jackson Siddall came up with 13 saves.
BASEBALL
Pulaski 5, Weedsport 1: Peyton Newton (RBI) and Antonio Tortorello led the Warriors with a pair of hits each.
Ashton Benedict, Sal LoMascolo, Parker McBride and Donovan Dennis each had a hit.
SOFTBALL
Pulaski 4, Weedsport 2: Riah Davis had two hits for the Warriors. Christina Jackson had a hit and a RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Auburn 4, Fulton 2: The Maroons took two singles and two doubles matches. At first dingles, Matthew Humphrey won 6-1, 6-3 and at second singles, Ryan Stechuchak swept 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won 6-2, 6-4 and at second doubles, Troy Wagner and Malik Williams won 6-2, 6-0.
FROM THURSDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 16, Fulton 9: The win preserves the Salt City Athletic Conference title for the Maroons.
Auburn also remains undefeated on the season, with its record improving to 12-0.
Natalie Long and Natalie Calandra-Ryan notched four goals apiece, with Calandra-Ryan distributing three assists. Gracie Giannettino had a team-high five assists in addition to her single goal. Abbie Izzo finished with a hat trick, and Kate Izzo registered a pair of goals and assists. Caroline Smith and Danielle Swietoniowski contributed one tally apiece.
Quinn Brady made six saves in the cage.
Auburn now awaits its opening sectional opponent. The Maroons will likely warrant the No. 1 overall seed in the Section III Class B tournament, which ensures the entire postseason will go through Holland Stadium.
BASEBALL
Port Byron 9, Fabius-Pompey 6: Trailing by six runs after two innings, the Panthers stormed back with seven runs in the final two frames to steal a win from Fabius.
Port Byron chipped away at Fabius’ lead in the first six innings, crawling back to a 6-4 deficit. In the seventh, the first two batters reached when Connor Usowski was hit by a pitch and Ethan Wilson singled.
Following a strikeout, Zach Relfe worked a one-out when. Three straight hits ensued, as Gabe Rhodes singled, Tyler Merkley doubled and Brandon Relfe doubled. The string of hits put Port Byron ahead for the first time all night.
Zach Relfe, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, struck out two in the last frame to close it out. He finished with seven Ks.
Merkley ended the ballgame with two hits, three runs and four RBIs. Rhodes, Brandon Relfe and Wilson all went 2-for-4.
GOLF
IAC Small School championships: Union Springs shot a team score of 358 at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads, winning the tournament by 24 strokes over second-place Southern Cayuga.
The medalist for the match was the Chiefs’ Brandon Vanacore, who shot a 79.
Out of the 52 golfers that participated, the Wolves had four in the top 10. Joey Sylvester earned second place with a round of 81. Luke Parker shot an 87 for third. Andrew Salls’ 91 was good for fourth place. Michael Culver carded a 99 for 10th.
Next up is the Class D sectional tournament June 10 at SUNY Delhi.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
IAC championships: Southern Cayuga’s 4x400m relay, featuring Kyle Stewart, Charlie Miller, Gabe Lonsky and Tyler Figueroa, came in fifth (3:51.92). Daniel Davis placed sixth in the shot put (33-5.75).
For Moravia, Dustin McCall came in sixth in the 3000m steeplechase (12:43.24), and Seth Parker was fifth in the shot put (33-10.75).