Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse holds Oswego to two goals in win

Port Byron also won a pair of relays. Ryan Teabo, Trevor Davies, Dylan Nolan, and Lucas Short completed the 4x800m relay in 9:57.1. Trevor Davies, Nolan, Noah Portin and Ethan Bell won the 4x400m relay in 4:27.

FROM MONDAY

BASEBALL

Port Byron 13, Mater Dei Academy 10: In a stunning comeback, the Panthers rallied from nine runs down in the fourth inning to beat Mater Dei.

Mater Dei pounced on the Panthers early, scoring a run in each of the first two innings to go up 2-0. The Saints then struck for five more runs in the third, putting Port Byron in a 7-0 hole. While the Panthers managed a run of their own in the third, three more Mater Dei runs followed in the fourth to make it a 10-1 game.

Port Byron finally found its groove in the fifth inning when it sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. In that inning alone, Tyler Merkley tripled, singled and scored two runs.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers completed their comeback, scoring four runs.