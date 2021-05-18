Local Roundup: Auburn boys lacrosse holds Oswego to two goals in win

Auburn boys lacrosse shut out Oswego over the final three quarters in a 13-2 victory on Tuesday.
The win pushes the Maroons' record to 6-2 on the season.
The game was close after the first quarter, with Auburn holding a 4-2 advantage. But the Maroons scored three in the second quarter and four more in the third to pull away.
Colin Tardif (three assists) and Christian Hogan (one assist) tallied three goals to lead all scorers. Zach Crosby (two assists) and Noah Erickson both scored twice. Charlie Cunningham (two assists), Max Gorney and Jack Leader rounded out the scoring with one apiece.
Goalie Jackson Siddall made five saves.
Westhill 19, Jordan-Elbridge 7: Austin Brunelle racked up 18 saves in the cage. Wyatt Mullin recorded four goals, Wade Brunelle had two and Nick Long posted one for the Eagles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn 26, Oswego 0: Caroline Smith notched five goals and chipped in with one assist for the Maroons. Natalie Calandra-Ryan (three assists), Natalie Long (two assists) and Nora Solomon (four assists) each scored three times. Gracie Giannettino (four assists), Kate Izzo (two assists), Abbie Izzo, Ella Bouley, Danielle Swietoniowski (assist), and Ella Doan (assist) also contributed two goals. Talia Axton added an assist. Quinn Brady and Paige Maneri combined for three saves.
Auburn is home against Syracuse City on Thursday.
Westhill 22, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Gabby Gunnip, Clara Derby and Riley Crawford finished with goals for the Eagles, while Gab Skotkinski made eight saves.
J-E is now 2-4.
BASEBALL
West Genesee 5, Auburn 1: The Maroons opened the scoring in the top of the first when Kevin Dolan singled in Ryan Stewart, following Stewart's lead-off single and stolen base. But that was Auburn's first and only run of the game. The Wildcats scored four in the bottom half of the first and another in the fifth for insurance.
Zachary Mock and Cooper Polcovich added singles for the Maroons.
Auburn (7-3) travels to Syracuse on Friday.
TENNIS
Waverly 3, Southern Cayuga 2: Colby Sellen won at second singles (6-4, 4-6, 6-1) and Louis Hasenjager emerged in third singles (6-3, 2-6, 6-4) for the Chiefs.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Pulaski 96, Port Byron 40: Austin Davies was the lone individual winner for the Panthers. He finished first in the 100m dash (11.6 seconds).
Port Byron also won a pair of relays. Ryan Teabo, Trevor Davies, Dylan Nolan, and Lucas Short completed the 4x800m relay in 9:57.1. Trevor Davies, Nolan, Noah Portin and Ethan Bell won the 4x400m relay in 4:27.
FROM MONDAY
BASEBALL
Port Byron 13, Mater Dei Academy 10: In a stunning comeback, the Panthers rallied from nine runs down in the fourth inning to beat Mater Dei.
Mater Dei pounced on the Panthers early, scoring a run in each of the first two innings to go up 2-0. The Saints then struck for five more runs in the third, putting Port Byron in a 7-0 hole. While the Panthers managed a run of their own in the third, three more Mater Dei runs followed in the fourth to make it a 10-1 game.
Port Byron finally found its groove in the fifth inning when it sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. In that inning alone, Tyler Merkley tripled, singled and scored two runs.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers completed their comeback, scoring four runs.
Merkley finished 2-for-5 with his double and two RBIs. Gabe Rhodes went 1-for-5 with four RBIs and Drew Nolan hit 1-for-1 with an RBI and run scored. Matt Laird came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with two runs. He converted the tying run in the sixth when he scored on a passed ball.
Merkley threw 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts, one hit and no runs against in relief
Skaneateles 9, Jordan-Elbridge 2: The Lakers' top two hitters in the lineup did the most damage in a win over the Eagles.
Lead-off hitter Emil Sander scored four runs to go with his three hits and one walk, while James Musso finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, one double and one run.
Travis Loy completed seven innings. He recorded seven strikeouts with six hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk against.
Tyler Waldron and Jacob Lawless (RBI) both hit 2-for-3 for J-E.