Local Roundup: Auburn competes at Kirschenheiter Memorial

The Auburn High indoor track and field team competed in the afternoon session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial at OCC, placing third in the boys standings and fourth in the girls standings.

Leading the boys was two first-place finishes from Dustin Swartwood, who won the shot put (50-11.5) and the weight throw (66-3.5).

Keegan Brady finished first in the 1600m run (4:37.86), while Owen Gasper was the runner-up.

Tristan Tyman was second in the high jump. Jerry Czyz was third in the 600m run and the long jump.

Auburn took the top three spots in the girls 1500m run. Kyleen Brady (4:48.88) placed first, while Ali Pineau was second and Abigail Ringwood was third.

Brady, Pineau, Ringwood and Sarah Alberici cruised to first place in the 4x800m relay (10:53.58).

Rhian Crowley added a third-place performance in the weight throw.

Winter Classic: Moravia competed at SUNY Cortland as Jacob Anderson placed fourth in the 55m with a personal best time of 7.07. Mason Kratzer was fourth in the long jump with a personal best (17-4).

Brooke Proper took sixth in the 100m with a personal best (3:40.39), Bebe Balk was fourth in the shot put (28-04) and Joy Weed was fifth (25-10).