Local Roundup: Auburn cross country sweeps meet versus Weedsport
Local Roundup: Auburn cross country sweeps meet versus Weedsport

  • Updated
The Auburn High cross country teams swept a meet against Weedsport on Saturday.

The Maroons' boys team picked up a 23-38 win over the Warriors, led by Jerry Czyz's first-place time of 18:26. Weedsport's Landon Kepple (18:44) and Ashton Benedict (19:04) took second and third, respectively, but Auburn had the next six finishers to win the meet.

Also for the Maroons, Miles Baroody came in fourth (19:20) and Owen Gasper crossed the line in fifth (19:35).

On the girls side, Auburn took each of the first three finishes, led by Kyleen Brady's time of 21:14. Behind Brady was Ali Pineau in second (21:20) and Bethany Lorenzo in third (21:32).

Weedsport was paced by Allison House in fourth (24:48) and Sarah Carroll in fifth (25:42).

Both Auburn teams improve to 3-0, and the Maroons host Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Weedsport boys are now 3-1, while the girls fall to 1-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn 7, Oswego 0: The Maroons' singles winners included Clare Diffin, Ella Bouley and Bohdana Colopelnic.

For doubles, the winning pairings were: Rosalia Bartolotta and Eric Calkins, Kathryn Brown and Taylor Chadderdon, Marissa Moore and Elizabeth Spin, and Makayla Cottrell and Cecilia Morgan.

Auburn's record is now 6-2.

