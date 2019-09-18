Auburn boys and girls cross country swept a meet against Fulton's runners Wednesday, with the boys beating the Red Raiders 19-42, while the girls won 22-33.
The boys swept the top three finishes and had five place in the top seven. Jimmy Vasile came in first (17:46), James Cuddy finished the course in second (17:56) and Jack Moochler placed third (18:04). Coming in sixth was Aaron Williams (20:25), while Connor Gasper was right behind in seventh (20:26).
Bethany Lorenzo paced the girls, finishing first with a final of 21:36. Abbie Izzo came in third (22:57), Natalie Calandra-Ryan was fifth (23:11), Analicia Scoggins ranked sixth (24:02) and Meada Helmick was seventh (24:03).
Auburn competes in the Baldwinsville Invitational on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn 2, Homer 1: Ellie Dann and Kiley Crehan were the scorers for the Maroons, and Dann also picked up an assist. Brittany Yanez made 17 saves in the net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 6, Central Square 1: The Maroons swept singles en route to the victory. Rosalia Bartolotta won in first singles 6-2, 6-0; Erik Calkins took second singles 6-4, 6-1; and Marissa Moore won third singles 6-1, 6-1.
Alexandra Vitale and Clare Diffin swept second doubles 6-0, 6-0; Gabrielle McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon earned a 6-2, 6-0 win in third doubles; and Sydney Whitford and Claire Brundage won fourth doubles 6-1, 6-0.
The Maroons are now 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the SCAC Empire League.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Pulaski 18, Weedsport 38; Tully 19, Weedsport 41: The Warriors' Landon Kepple was the team's top finisher, coming in fourth (19:01). He was Weedsport's only runner to rank in the top 10. Caleb Tracy played 13th (20:03), Forrest Nguyen was right behind in 14th (20:04) and Ashton Benedict was 15th (20:13).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Pulaski 26, Weedsport 31; Tully 17, Weedsport 42: Sarah Carroll came in fourth overall for Weedsport (22:40). Allison Germinara was eighth (24:43) and Elena Amodei came in 11th (25:18).
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga 9, Moravia 0: Ardany Lopez recorded three goals while Juan Par Soch had two in the Chiefs' win over the Blue Devils. Joey Angotti, Masih Ghazanfari, Kayley Driscoll and Colin Walter each scored once. Tyler Ridley and Sam Perez both dished out a pair of assists, while Inigo Sabatian and Zaki Javed picked up once assist each.
Conner Funk made eight saves in goal for Moravia.
Whitney Point 8, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Alex Domingo scored 31 minutes into the first half off an assist by Beder Juarez for the Wolves' lone goal. Austin Swartwood finished with 11 saves in net.
US/PB (1-5) heads to Lansing on Thursday.