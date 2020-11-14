Local Roundup: Auburn cross country teams complete seasons with wins

The Auburn cross country teams competed in their eighth and final meet of the season on Saturday, and both the boys and girls scored decisive wins over Jamesville-DeWitt.

The girls swept the top four positions en route to a 17-38 win.

Kyleen Brady, a seventh-grader, finished an undefeated season. Her first-place time was 20:45.

In second was Ali Pineau (20:55). Bethany Lorenzo placed third (21:03), Elizabeth Baroody came in fourth (22:08) and Natalie Ryan was seventh (23:51).

The boys, led by Jimmy Vasile's first-place finish of 17:33, earned a 24-32 victory. Vasile came in first in seven of eight meets this season.

Next for the Maroons was Jerry Czyz in third (18:41), Miles Baroody in fifth (19:09), Keegan Brady in sixth (19:14), and Chris Howard in ninth (19:18).

Both Auburn teams end the season with a 7-1 record.

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn 4, Cortland 1: Brooke Reynolds scored a pair of goals, while Amelia Bartolotta and Sydney Marinelli both added a goal and an assist to lead the Maroons to a season-ending win.