Local Roundup: Auburn cross country teams suffer first defeats

The Auburn cross country teams are perfect no more.

Facing Liverpool, the Maroons' girls team fell in a tight race 26-31, while the boys lost 21-39.

Despite the loss, Auburn's Kyleen Brady, a seventh grader, won the girls race with a time of 19:50. Teammate Ali Pineau came in fourth overall (20:57), while Bethany Lorenzo came in fifth (21:29). Elizabeth Baroody was the only other Auburn runner to crack the top 10, finishing in 23:09.

On the boys side, Jimmy Vasile was the Maroons' leader at third overall (17:42). Next was Jerry Czyz in fourth (18:36) and Owen Gasper in ninth (19:17).

Auburn's next meet is at home Oct. 31 against East Syracuse Minoa.

