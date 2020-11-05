Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey beats Homer

Lauren Lowe and Sarah Fritz had a goal apiece as the Auburn High School field hockey team beat Homer 2-0 on Thursday.
Maroons goalie Brittany Yanez earned the shutout as she didn't have to make any saves.
FROM WEDNESDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport 4, Homer 0: Emma Stark and Suzie Nemec each scored a pair of goals as the Warriors won its season finale.
Morgan Flask added an assist. Goalie Mariah Quigley made four saves to preserve the shutout.
