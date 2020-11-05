 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey beats Homer
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Auburn field hockey beats Homer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

Lauren Lowe and Sarah Fritz had a goal apiece as the Auburn High School field hockey team beat Homer 2-0 on Thursday.

Maroons goalie Brittany Yanez earned the shutout as she didn't have to make any saves.

FROM WEDNESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 4, Homer 0: Emma Stark and Suzie Nemec each scored a pair of goals as the Warriors won its season finale.

Morgan Flask added an assist. Goalie Mariah Quigley made four saves to preserve the shutout.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News