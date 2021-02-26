Local Roundup: Auburn girls baseball takes down Homer for fourth win

Auburn girls basketball almost had five players reach double digits in scoring in a 56-40 win over Homer on Friday.
Leading the Maroons in scoring was Doray Dilallo, who posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Next among points leaders was Kylie Guarino with 14. Guarino almost had a double-double of her own, grabbing nine rebounds with six blocks.
Finishing with 10 points and a team-high 10 assists was Peyton Maneri. Natalie Ryan also had 10 points with seven boards. Leah Middleton chipped in with nine points.
Auburn (4-1) takes on Oswego on Monday.
FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK
HOCKEY
Skaneateles 7, Oswego 1: The Lakers’ unbeaten streak reached 50 games with a win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Six players scored for Skaneateles, with Luke Renaud finishing with two. Garrett Krieger (four assists), Drew Henderson (assist), Drew Jensen (assist), Henry Major and Jack Torrey also scored. Charlie Major earned three assists, while Colin Morrissey had one assist.
Torrey’s goal was the first of his varsity career.
Adam Casper made 13 saves in net.
Skaneateles has not been beaten since December 2018, compiling a 48-0-2 record with two section titles and a state title in that span.
Oswego 5, Auburn 1: The Maroons were handed their fourth straight loss on Wednesday.
Charlie Cunningham scored his first career goal in the third period with assists going to Christian Testa and Tommy Ventura.
Mason Jones made 25 saves in net.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cortland 57, Auburn 40: In the second meeting between the two teams this week, it was Cortland that emerged this time over the Maroons.
DeSean Strachan was the leading scorer for Auburn, finishing with 18 points. Zach Galbally added eight points, while Eli Benson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Tony Borges also contributed with six points and four steals.
Auburn plays Oswego on Monday.