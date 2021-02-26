Local Roundup: Auburn girls baseball takes down Homer for fourth win

Auburn girls basketball almost had five players reach double digits in scoring in a 56-40 win over Homer on Friday.

Leading the Maroons in scoring was Doray Dilallo, who posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Next among points leaders was Kylie Guarino with 14. Guarino almost had a double-double of her own, grabbing nine rebounds with six blocks.

Finishing with 10 points and a team-high 10 assists was Peyton Maneri. Natalie Ryan also had 10 points with seven boards. Leah Middleton chipped in with nine points.

Auburn (4-1) takes on Oswego on Monday.

FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 7, Oswego 1: The Lakers’ unbeaten streak reached 50 games with a win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Six players scored for Skaneateles, with Luke Renaud finishing with two. Garrett Krieger (four assists), Drew Henderson (assist), Drew Jensen (assist), Henry Major and Jack Torrey also scored. Charlie Major earned three assists, while Colin Morrissey had one assist.

Torrey’s goal was the first of his varsity career.

Adam Casper made 13 saves in net.