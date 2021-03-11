Local Roundup: Auburn girls basketball drops season finale to West Genesee

The Auburn High School girls basketball team lost its final game of the season 53-38 to West Genesee on Thursday night as the Maroons finished with a record of 6-3.

Peyton Maneri led the Maroons with 12 points and Leah Middleton and Doray Dilallo each scored eight points.

Auburn coach Al Giannone praised his departing seniors, Dilallo, Natalie Ryan and Alyssa Cook.

FROM WEDNESDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 4, West Genesee 1: The Lakers scored three third period goals to claim the win.

Ben Clymer, Carter Corbett, Garrett Krieger (assist) and Charlie Major all scored. Jacob French added an assist. Adam Casper picked up 15 saves in net for the win.

Skaneateles wraps up the season Friday at home, again against West Genny.

Skaneateles (girls) 5, Oswego 4 (overtime): Rebecca Cain scored her second of the night in sudden death to win it for the Lakers. Cain’s goal completed a five-point night, as she also recorded three assists.