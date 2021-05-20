Local Roundup: Auburn girls lacrosse continues offensive surge

Auburn girls lacrosse secured another high-scoring win on Thursday, topping Syracuse City 26-2 at Holland Stadium.

It's the fourth straight game that the Maroons have scored at least 20 goals.

The win improves Auburn to 9-0 on the season.

Leading the offensive onslaught for Auburn was Natalie Calandra-Ryan, who buried six goals and dished out two assists. Natalie Long finished with four goals and one assist. Abbie Izzo and Ella Doan both scored three times with an assist. Gracie Giannettino posted two goals and three assists, while Caroline Smith (assist) and Danielle Swietoniowski also scored twice.

Other scorers for Auburn included Kate Izzo, who also had four assists, and Ella Bouley.

Paige Maneri made two saves, while Quinn Brady had one.

After the game, coach Bill Dean praised his team's ball movement as a key to the win.

"The biggest thing is just spreading the ball around. They're doing a really nice job looking for each other," Dean said. "There's been a lot of assists and a lot of feeds. I think for every two goals, we have one assist. The unselfishness is something that should be highlighted."