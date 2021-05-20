Local Roundup: Auburn girls lacrosse continues offensive surge

Auburn girls lacrosse secured another high-scoring win on Thursday, topping Syracuse City 26-2 at Holland Stadium.
It's the fourth straight game that the Maroons have scored at least 20 goals.
The win improves Auburn to 9-0 on the season.
Leading the offensive onslaught for Auburn was Natalie Calandra-Ryan, who buried six goals and dished out two assists. Natalie Long finished with four goals and one assist. Abbie Izzo and Ella Doan both scored three times with an assist. Gracie Giannettino posted two goals and three assists, while Caroline Smith (assist) and Danielle Swietoniowski also scored twice.
Other scorers for Auburn included Kate Izzo, who also had four assists, and Ella Bouley.
Paige Maneri made two saves, while Quinn Brady had one.
After the game, coach Bill Dean praised his team's ball movement as a key to the win.
"The biggest thing is just spreading the ball around. They're doing a really nice job looking for each other," Dean said. "There's been a lot of assists and a lot of feeds. I think for every two goals, we have one assist. The unselfishness is something that should be highlighted."
Auburn looks to nab its 10th straight win on Saturday against Central Square.
LaFayette 13, Jordan-Elbridge 11: Gabby Gunnip recorded eight goals, but it wasn't enough for the Eagles against the Lancers. Riley Crawford added a pair of goals, while Ireland Hill and Clara Derby rounded out the scoring. Goalie Gab Skotkinski made 14 saves.
J-E (2-6) is home against Tully on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn 19, Syracuse City 6: Zach Crosby and Christian Hogan both totaled five goals with an assist to lead the Maroons.
Max Gorney, Charlie Cunningham (assist), Trey Masters and Colin Tardif (three assists) all contributed a pair of goals. Jack Leader topped it off with a goal and an assist.
GOLF
Weedsport 275, Bishop Grimes 308: Wyatt LaForce and Braden Wood both carded 42 to lead the Warriors.
Weedsport is now 4-4 and will compete in the Patriot League tournament on Monday at the Pompey Club.
Southern Cayuga 168, Marathon 197: Brandon Vanacore was the medalist with a round of 38. Nick Thurston and Jackson Otis both scored 42s, and Jacob McCarty rounded out the top scorers with a 46.
Southern Cayuga (5-3) plays at Moravia on Monday.
FROM WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Skaneateles 10, Weedsport 6: Jenna Strong hit a home run as part of a three-hit, three-RBI game for the Warriors, while Leah Hanscomb finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and one double. Rachel Sheets (run, RBI, walk) and Trinity Davis (two runs, double) both contributed a pair of hits.
Jamesville-DeWitt 5, Auburn 2: The Red Rams scored three runs in the first inning and the Maroons were unable to recover. Both of J-D’s final two runs were unearned. Auburn was also undone by leaving 10 runners on base.
Doray DiLallo led Auburn’s offense with a 2-for-4 night that included a run. JoLin Evans added two hits with a walk. Sydney Marinelli (run), Morgan Cook (RBI), Emma Bellnier (double), Madison Lowe (double) and Abigail Carr all pitched in with a hit.
Lowe pitched all seven innings. She allowed eight hits, five runs (three earned), and two walks. Lowe struck out six batters.
Auburn (5-2) is on the road at Fulton on Friday.