Local Roundup: Auburn girls lacrosse finishes regular season undefeated

Fresh off its SCAC title win, Auburn girls lacrosse completed an undefeated regular season.
The Maroons shut out Oswego 27-0 on Saturday behing a six-goal, two-assist performance from Natalie Calandra-Ryan. Its Auburn's 13th straight win to start the season.
In its 13 games, Auburn has outscored opponents 269-54.
Thirteen girls scored at least a goal for Auburn in the win.
Ella Bouley (assist), Caroline Smith (assist), Ella Doan (four assists) and Nora Solomon (assist) scored three goals apiece. Alayna Foos reocrded a pair of goals.
Round out the scoring was Gracie Giannettino (two assists), Kate Izzo (two assists), Natalie Long (assist), Abbie Izzo, Addison Coopper, Danielle Swietoniowski (assist) and Mia Cowell.
Paige Maneri made two saves in the shutout win.
The Maroons now wait to find out their first sectional opponent, as the Section III Class B bracket is expected to be released on Sunday. Auburn will likely earn the top seed and will own home field throughout the postseason.
FROM FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Auburn 16, Syracuse 1: Morgan Cook clubbed two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the Maroons to a win in their final regular season game.
Cook ended up 3-for-3 with four runs, six RBIs and a walk. She also doubled.
Also homering was Doray DiLallo as part of a three-hit day. DiLallo also scored four runs. She added a triple, walk, two steals and three RBIs.
Other hitters included Abigail Carr, who tripled, scored, walked twice and had one RBI; Elise Clifford, who doubled and totaled three RBIs, and Sydney Marinelli, who had a three-bagger and three runs scored.
Grace Hoey pitched all five innings to earn the win. Hoey held Syracuse to two hits, one walk and one unearned run. She struck out eight.
Auburn (12-3) waits to find out its sectional seeding, which will be released on Sunday.