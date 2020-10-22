Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer beats Oswego

Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli each notched a hat trick with a pair of assists as the Auburn High School girls soccer team beat Oswego 9-3 on Thursday.

Brooke Reynolds contributed a pair of goals and Amelia Bartolotta scored a goal. Olivia Leader added an assist.

Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman made two saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles 5, Marcellus 2: The Lakers swept doubles to beat the Mustangs to remain unbeaten.

At first singles, Kenna Ellis won 8-4. In first doubles, Ella Danforth and Emma Miller won 8-1. At second doubles, Sophia Soderberg and Alice Spaulding won 8-0.

At third doubles, Sofia Capozza and Maggie Newton won 8-0 and at fourth doubles, Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge won 8-3.

Skaneateles is 5-0 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

East Syracuse Minoa 6, Skaneateles 3: Andrew Neumann, Ryan Willard and Landon Hellwig each scored a goal for the Lakers. Cooper Purdy added an assist.

Cole Kennedy made six saves, Peter Glowacki and Marcus McClanahan each made five saves in goal.