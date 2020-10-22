Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer beats Oswego

Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli each notched a hat trick with a pair of assists as the Auburn High School girls soccer team beat Oswego 9-3 on Thursday.
Brooke Reynolds contributed a pair of goals and Amelia Bartolotta scored a goal. Olivia Leader added an assist.
Maroons goalie Bryn Whitman made two saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles 5, Marcellus 2: The Lakers swept doubles to beat the Mustangs to remain unbeaten.
At first singles, Kenna Ellis won 8-4. In first doubles, Ella Danforth and Emma Miller won 8-1. At second doubles, Sophia Soderberg and Alice Spaulding won 8-0.
At third doubles, Sofia Capozza and Maggie Newton won 8-0 and at fourth doubles, Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge won 8-3.
Skaneateles is 5-0 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
East Syracuse Minoa 6, Skaneateles 3: Andrew Neumann, Ryan Willard and Landon Hellwig each scored a goal for the Lakers. Cooper Purdy added an assist.
Cole Kennedy made six saves, Peter Glowacki and Marcus McClanahan each made five saves in goal.
FROM WEDNESDAY
Cross Country
The Skaneateles boys defeated Bishop Ludden and Mater Dei by identical 15-50 scores on Wednesday.
The Lakers swept the first nine places. Defending state champion Caleb Bender, Matt Persampieri, Joe Norris and Will Girzadas all finished with a top time of 17:48. The Lakers' Seamus Fogerty took fifth with a time of 18:44.
The Skaneateles girls cross country team defeated Bishop Ludden and Mater Dei via forfeit 15-50.
