Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer downed by West Genny

Auburn girls soccer was the victim of another one-goal defeat on Monday, falling to West Genesee 2-1.
It was the Maroons' fifth one-goal loss of the season.
Amelia Bartolotta buried the only goal for Auburn, while Bryn Whitman made eight saves in goal.
West Genny scored both of its goals in the first half, and while Auburn came within one early in the second, the Maroons could not find the equalizer.
Auburn is home against Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liverpool 3, Auburn 0: Zarya White recorded 11 saves for the Maroons.
FROM THE WEEKEND
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 3, West Genesee 0: Skaneateles bounced back from a tough loss against Westhill to take down the Wildcats. All three of the Lakers' goals came in the first half, two of which were scored by Andrew Moss. Nick Cerimeli had Skaneateles' other goal. Picking up an assist each were Aidan Chabot, Landon Hellwig and Ethan Pickup. Earning the shutout was goalkeeper Andrew Neumann with one save.
Skaneateles is 10-3 overall and plays at Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Syracuse Minoa 2, Auburn 1: Brooke Reynolds scored the only goal for Auburn off an assist from Sydney Marinelli. Bryn Whitman made 13 saves.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Skaneateles 21, Weedsport 72, CBA 95, Jordan-Elbridge 127: Caleb Bender of Skaneateles set the new course record at Jordan-Elbridge, completing the course in 15:27. Bender was trailed by teammates Matt Persampieri in third (15:55), Joe Norris in fourth (17:00) and Will Girzadas in fifth (17:03). Landon Kepple was the top finisher from Weedsport with a time of 17:47 for seventh place.
Auburn 19, Central Square 39; Auburn 25, Cortland 32: The Maroons' Jimmy Vasile outpaced all runners in the tri-meet, finishing the course in 17:18. Teammate Jerry Czyz finished in third (18:30), Miles Baroody placed sixth (19:10), Keegan Brady came in seventh (19:24), and Owen Gasper was ninth (19:48.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn 23, Central Square 34, Cortland Inc.: Kyleen Brady finished first once again for the Maroons, scoring a time of 19:50. Ali Pineau (20:58) and Bethany Lorenzo (21:07) cross the finish line in third and fourth, Elizabeth Baroody came in sixth (22:31), and Abby Ringwood placed ninth (24:29).
Both Auburn cross country teams are now 6-1 this season. The Maroons conclude their season Saturday against Jamesville-DeWitt.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 3, Cortland 2: The Maroons squeaked out a win by claiming all three doubles matches. Kathryn Brown and Taylor Chadderdon (6-4, 6-3) won first singles, Abigail Carr and Emma Merkley swept second doubles, and Elizabeth Moriarity and Ava Bartolotta emerged in third doubles (6-3, 7-6 [7-4]).
Auburn 6, Central Square 1: Erin Calkins and Ella Bouley were victors in singles play for the Maroons. Doubles winners were Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale, Chadderdon and Brown, Carr and Merkley, and Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore.
After picking up two victories over the weekend, Auburn improves to 10-2 on the season.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 207, Cortland 212: Playing in their final match of the season, the Maroons earned a win at Willowbrook Golf Club in Cortland. Carter Mizro had the best round with a score of 37 over nine holes, while Jack Leader was right on his heels with a 39. Rounding out Auburn's scores were Christian Hogan's 40, Colin Tardif's 43, and Jake Hansen's 48.
Auburn finishes 3-2 this fall.
