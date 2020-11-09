Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer downed by West Genny

Auburn girls soccer was the victim of another one-goal defeat on Monday, falling to West Genesee 2-1.

It was the Maroons' fifth one-goal loss of the season.

Amelia Bartolotta buried the only goal for Auburn, while Bryn Whitman made eight saves in goal.

West Genny scored both of its goals in the first half, and while Auburn came within one early in the second, the Maroons could not find the equalizer.

Auburn is home against Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liverpool 3, Auburn 0: Zarya White recorded 11 saves for the Maroons.

FROM THE WEEKEND

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 3, West Genesee 0: Skaneateles bounced back from a tough loss against Westhill to take down the Wildcats. All three of the Lakers' goals came in the first half, two of which were scored by Andrew Moss. Nick Cerimeli had Skaneateles' other goal. Picking up an assist each were Aidan Chabot, Landon Hellwig and Ethan Pickup. Earning the shutout was goalkeeper Andrew Neumann with one save.