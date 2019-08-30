Auburn girls soccer continued its strong start to the season, defeating Mexico 2-0 in the championship of the Mexico Tournament Friday.
Brooke Reynolds and Grace Oliver both scored for the Maroons, while Amelia Bartolotta picked up an assist. Bryn Whitman made one save for her second straight shutout to open the season, assisted by strong defensive performances from Chloe Picciano, Abby Marinelli, Alayna Foos and Paige Maneri.
Reynolds was named the tournament's most valuable player, recording four goals and one assist over the two teams.
Auburn (2-0) travels to East Syracuse Minoa for a league game on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge 6, Bishop Grimes 1: The Eagles swept all three singles matches and went 3-for-4 with doubles.
Anisa Bort won first singles 6-0, 6-0; Meghan Whalen emerged in second singles 6-1, 6-3; and Lexi Delfavero picked up a win in thrid singles 6-0, 6-0.
Wendy Carter and Maria LaFleur teamed up to take second doubles 6-0, 6-0; Ireland Hill and Hayley Holland won a forfeit in third doubles; and Lizzie Conrad and Laney Green won by forfeit in fourth doubles.
Westhill 4, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Bort squeaked out a close game in first singles, defeating the Warriors' Grace Lesselroth 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Holland and Skylar Crysler came back in third doubles, winning 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Katelyn Precourt and Green won in fourth doubles 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Jordan-Elbridge is 1-2 this season.