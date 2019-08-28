The Auburn girls tennis team began its season Tuesday with a decisive 7-0 sweep over Fulton.
The Maroons let the Raiders take only 13 points and swept two of the seven matches.
Makayla Huntley took first singles 6-0, 6-1; Rosalia Bartolotta won second singles 6-1, 6-3; and Erin Calkins emerged in third singles 6-0, 6-0.
In first doubles, Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win; Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory in second doubles; Elizabeth Moriarity and Caroline Netti took third doubles 6-3, 6-1; and Gabrielle McGinn and Taylor Chadderson swept fourth doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Auburn is 1-0. The Maroons return to action Thursday at Corcoran.
Skaneateles 4, Chittenango 3: The Lakers took three of four doubles matches to earn their first victory of the year.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in first doubles; Sofia Capozza and Marin Doyle picked up a 7-5, 6-2 win in third doubles; and Meg Benedict and Bella Karpinski teamed up to win fourth doubles 6-2, 6-4.
Lily Miller claimed Skaneateles' lone singles match, winning in third singles 6-2, 7-5.
Skaneateles is 1-0. The Lakers travel to Cazenovia Friday for a 9:30 a.m. match.
Manlius Pebble Hill 5, Jordan-Elbridge 2: Ireland Hill and Hayley Holland claimed third doubles 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (10-3), while Katelyn Precourt and Skylar Crysler won in fourth doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Jordan-Elbridge drops to 0-1. The Eagles hit the courts again Wednesday at Westhill.