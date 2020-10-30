Local Roundup: Auburn girls tennis improves to 9-2

The Auburn girls tennis team swept Oswego on Friday, improving the Maroons' record to 9-2 on the season.

Winners at singles included Alexandra Vitale, Clare Diffin and Ella Bouley. Bouley recorded a had a clean sweep against her opponent at third singles.

The winning doubles pairings were Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins, Abigail Carr and Emma Merkley, Taylor Chadderdon and Kathryn Brown, and Marissa Moore and Elizabeth Spin. Chadderdon and Brown, at third doubles, also had a perfect match.

Auburn next hosts Cortland Friday in its final home match of the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 1, Cazenovia 0: The Warriors' Emma Stark scored the winner in overtime off an assist from Suzie Nemec. Mariah Quigley picked up 12 saves to preserve the shutout.

Weedsport has two more games remaining, both on the road, at Cicero-North Syracuse on Monday and at Homer on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westhill 2, Skaneateles 1: Maeve McNeil scored the lone goal for the Lakers. Bridget Carroll made seven saves in goal.

FROM THURSDAY