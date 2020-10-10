Local Roundup: Auburn girls tennis overpowers Central Square

Auburn girls tennis was too much for Central Square on Saturday, as the Maroons earned a 6-1 win.

Alexandra Vitale (first), Kathryn Brown (second) and Bohdana Colopelnic (third) swept the singles matches.

Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins picked up a win in first doubles. Elizabeth Moriarty and Marissa Moore won in second doubles. Sophie Lesch and Anna Montgomery were winners in third doubles.

Auburn is 2-2 on the season.

Westhill 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: Madelynn Maldonado was the lone winner for the Eagles, earning a 6-3, 6-2 victory in third singles.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 2, Canastota 2: The Warriors rallied back from a two-goal deficit to earn a tie. Trailing 2-0 in the second half, Trinity Davis scored for the Warriors to ruin the shutout bid. Then with no time left in regulation, Weedsport earned an untimed corner attempt. On the play, freshman Bella Guerrette scored off an assist from Emma Stark to force overtime.

No one scored in the extra session.

Mariah Quigley recorded 11 saves in goal for Weedsport.