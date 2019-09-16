The Auburn girls tennis team swept the doubles matches in a 6-1 victory over Syracuse West Monday.
The Maroons' Kathryn Brown and Lillianna Spin took first doubles (7-5, 6-2), while Elizabeth Moriarty and Caroline Netti blanked their opponents (6-0, 6-0) in second doubles. Sophie Lesch and Claire Netti won third doubles (6-0, 6-0), and Mia Cowell and Ava Bartolotta completed the doubles sweep (6-0, 6-0).
Claire Diffin was victorious at first singles (6-3, 6-2), and Alexandra Vitale won second singles (6-0, 6-3).
Auburn (9-1) hits the road to take on Central Square Wednesday.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dryden 53, Southern Cayuga 41: Brooke Green, Taylor Green, Molly Rejman and Ellie Burroughs took first place in the 200 medley relay (2:13.01).
Brooke Green came in first in the 50 freestyle (26.73) and the 500 freestyle (6:15.23).
Rejman also placed first in the 200 individal medley (2:40.44), Taylor Green won the 100 freestyle (1:04.76), and Burroughs took first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.47).
BOYS GOLF
Jamesville-DeWitt 196, Auburn 206: Ross Burgmaster carded a 36 to lead the Maroons.
Jack Leader added a 41, Colin Tardif followed with a 42, Carter Mizro added a 43 and Christian Hogan finished with a 44.
Auburn (5-2) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa's Blue and Orange teams in a tri-meet Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cortland 2, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Brittany Yanez finished with 10 saves.
FROM SATURDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn 1, Central Valley 0: Christina Klink scored the lone goal on a feed from Lauren Lowe.
Brittany Yanez made 12 saves for the shutout.