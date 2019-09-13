The Auburn girls tennis team swept Fulton on Friday to raise its record to 7-1 on the season.
At first singles, Makayla Huntley won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Rosalia Bartolotta won at second singles, 6-4, 6-1. Erin Calkins swept at third singles, 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles, Kathryn Brown and Sydney Whitford won 6-1, 6-1 and at second doubles, Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale swept 6-1, 6-4. At third doubles, Gabrielle McGinn and Taylor Chadderdon won 6-0, 6-0 and at fourth doubles, Elizabeth Moriarity and Caroline Netti won 6-0, 6-1.
Skaneateles 7, Bishop Grimes 0: The Lakers coasted past the Cobras.
At first singles, Kenna Ellis rallied to win, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; at second singles, Isabella Kroon won 6-4, 7-5 and at third singles, Lily Miller came back to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
Emma Miller and Ella Danforth swept at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Sophia Soderberg and Sofia Capozza won 6-1, 6-4. At third doubles, Meg Benedict and Olivia Walker won 6-0, 6-3, and at fourth doubles, Rachel Hackler and Kelsey Rutledge swept 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 5, Trumansburg 3: Ava Mills led the Wolves with three goals and an assist.
Renee Park and Sabrina Westmiller each contributed a goal and an assist. Rebecca Colgan added an assist.
"It seemed whoever had the strong south wind today had the advantage," Wolves coach Jim Hodges said. "Both teams played with great heart and skill. We were able to finish off our attack much better than we had earlier in the week."
Goalie Hunter Pettit made six saves. Union Springs/Port Byron is now 3-3 overall and next plays at home against Lansing on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Cortland 230, Auburn 237: The Maroons suffered their first defeat of the season as Christian Hogan led with a 43, followed by Jack Leader's 45 and Ross Burgmaster's 47.
Carter Mizro carded a 49 and Colin Tardif's 53 rounded out the scoring.
Auburn travels to Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday.
FIELD HOCKEY
East Syracuse-Minoa 1, Weedsport 0: Mariah Quigley made 16 saves in goal as the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season.
Weedsport (6-1, 2-0) next plays at Cazenovia on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Whitney Point 0: The Wolves won by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-16.
Jess Morgan totaled six aces, four kills and 11 service points. Aurora Lucas posted five aces, nine assists and six service points. Ruth Jackson had a team-high six kills with two aces, four service points, one block and one assist.
Union Springs (2-1) travels to Groton Tuesday.
FROM THURSDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Moravia 2, Owego 0: Grace Becker and Mia Dillon each scored once for the Blue Devils.
Lizzie Dusseau picked up an assist and Brook Purdy made a pair of saves for the shutout.