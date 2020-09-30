 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn golf team tees off season
LOCAL ROUNDUP

  • Updated
Boys golf - Auburn vs. East Syracuse Minoa - 5 (copy)

Auburn's Carter Mizro takes a swing against East Syracuse Minoa Sept. 18, 2019 at Highland Park Golf Course. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

Auburn boys golf teed off with its first match of the season Wednesday, losing by one stroke to Oswego 219-220.

Senior Jack Leader had the low score across nine holes with a 40, while sophomore Carter Mizro followed with a 42. Rounding out Auburn's top five were Christian Hogan with a 44, and Will Coleman and Trey Masters with 47s. 

Auburn (0-1) hits the links again Friday at Central Square.

FROM TUESDAY

Skaneateles boys golf opened up the season with a sweep over Cazeovia and Christian Brothers Academy 206-211-219. 

Tynan Jones scored a 35 to lead the Lakers. Also for Skaneateles, Tyson DiRubbo and Shawn Luce both scored 40s. 

