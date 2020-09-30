Local Roundup: Auburn golf team tees off season

Auburn boys golf teed off with its first match of the season Wednesday, losing by one stroke to Oswego 219-220.

Senior Jack Leader had the low score across nine holes with a 40, while sophomore Carter Mizro followed with a 42. Rounding out Auburn's top five were Christian Hogan with a 44, and Will Coleman and Trey Masters with 47s.

Auburn (0-1) hits the links again Friday at Central Square.

FROM TUESDAY

Skaneateles boys golf opened up the season with a sweep over Cazeovia and Christian Brothers Academy 206-211-219.

Tynan Jones scored a 35 to lead the Lakers. Also for Skaneateles, Tyson DiRubbo and Shawn Luce both scored 40s.

