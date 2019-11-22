Eight Auburn High School girls soccer players were named to the SCAC Empire all-league teams that were announced recently.
Senior defender Abby Marinelli and junior defender Alayna Foos were named to the first team.
Making the second team were junior midfielder Amelia Bartolotta, junior forward Brooke Reynolds and sophomore goalkeeper Bryn Whitman.
Named honorable mention were junior midfielder Chloe Picciano, sophomore middle Grace Oliver and sophomore forward Sydney Marinelli.
The Maroons girls soccer team also received the NYS Scholar Athlete Team Award with Chloe Picciano, Caitlin Rigby, Bryn Whitman, Paige Maneri, Shannon Casper, Brooke Reynolds, Katelyn Montone, Alayna Foos, Abigail Marinelli, Caitlin Lowe, Grace Oliver and Sydney Marinelli being named NYS Scholar Athletes.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sophomore Ryan Raposo scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute to give Syracuse a 3-2 victory over Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament on Thursday at the SU Soccer Stadium.
The Orange advance to the second round where they will take on No. 16 seed St. John's at 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3).
"Tonight was a typical NCAA Tournament game – a lot of emotion, two teams going tooth and nail," Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said in a press release. "We knew this was going to be a difficult game and it went down to the wire. Goals change matches and we scored the last one tonight."
Rhode Island outshot Syracuse, 10-8, and had three corner kicks while the Orange did not earn a corner for the first time this season. Orange goalkeeper Christian Miesch finished with a season-high five saves.
Raposo now has 15 goals this season, which is the fourth-highest single-season total in program history. In addition, he increased his season point total to 37, which also ranks fourth on the school's single-season ledger.
The win was the first for the Orange in NCAA Tournament play since 2016 when Syracuse defeated Dartmouth in the second round.