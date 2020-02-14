Local Roundup: Auburn High School boys basketball team rallies to beat Fulton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 70, Pulaski 37: The likely top seed in the Class C playoffs, the Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a dominant performance from two scorers.

Suzie Nemec was the high scorer with 37 points. Nemec drained five 3s. She also posted four rebounds, six assists and five steals. Teammate Emma Stark also had a strong night offensively with 25 points. Stark was also credited with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

After losing its first game of the season, Weedsport has won 19 straight. The Warriors await their first sectional opponent, which will be announced next week.

Marcellus 50, Skaneateles 38: Maeve Canty finished with 18 points for the Lakers, and Emma Keady contributed nine points.

SWIMMING

Section III Class A Championships: Auburn’s Michael Villano came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31). Teammate Josh Whiting ended up in sixth in the 100 backstroke.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL