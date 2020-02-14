Local Roundup: Auburn High School boys basketball team rallies to beat Fulton

The Auburn High School boys basketball team ended the regular season with a thrilling comeback to beat Fulton 59-54 on Friday night.
The Maroons trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter and outscored the Red Raiders 21-10 in the final period to get the win.
Troy Churney led Auburn with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jay Baranick contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Coach Jim Marsh praised the efforts of DeSean Strachan and John Banczak in the comeback.
Auburn finishes the regular season with a 13-7 record and awaits the sectional seeding meeting to see who they play next week.
Groton 100, Southern Cayuga 95, 3 OTs: Steve Sherman led the Chiefs with 31 points in an epic that saw 67 free-throw attempts.
Jackson Otis contributed 23 points, Nick Thurston scored 20 points and Jared Howe added 17 points.
Southern Cayuga finishes the regular season 8-11 and awaits the sectional seeding meeting.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 54, Lansing 29: Renee Park paced the Wolves with 12 points. Payton Gilbert added 10 points and Aurora Lucas scored nine points.
FROM THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weedsport 70, Pulaski 37: The likely top seed in the Class C playoffs, the Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a dominant performance from two scorers.
Suzie Nemec was the high scorer with 37 points. Nemec drained five 3s. She also posted four rebounds, six assists and five steals. Teammate Emma Stark also had a strong night offensively with 25 points. Stark was also credited with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
After losing its first game of the season, Weedsport has won 19 straight. The Warriors await their first sectional opponent, which will be announced next week.
Marcellus 50, Skaneateles 38: Maeve Canty finished with 18 points for the Lakers, and Emma Keady contributed nine points.
SWIMMING
Section III Class A Championships: Auburn’s Michael Villano came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31). Teammate Josh Whiting ended up in sixth in the 100 backstroke.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Weedsport 71, Port Byron 34: Aidan Mabbett picked up 20 points to guide the Warriors. As a team, Weedsport knocked down nine 3s.
Weedsport finishes the regular season 18-2 and awaits its sectional path.