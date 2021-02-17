Local Roundup: Auburn hockey downed by Syracuse

Auburn hockey scored the first goal, but allowed the next three in a 4-2 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday.

The defeat drops the Maroons to 2-1 on the season. Auburn's losing effort comes in spite of a 36-save performance from goalie Mason Jones.

Scoring for Auburn was Christian Testa and Carter Mizro. Mizro's goal was the first of his career, while Testa also added an assist. Jack Pineau was credited with two assists.

Auburn travels to Cortland-Homer on Friday.

FROM TUESDAY

SWIMMING

Fulton 104, Weedsport 73: The Warriors had three individual winners and won one relay in the loss.

Caleb Tracy had the best time in the 100 freestyle (55.58) while Samantha Whitman was the winner in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.38). In the diving competition, Christina Jackson totaled 201.05 points for first place.

Weedsport started the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Brayden Mitchell, Ayden Moffitt, Alison Jorolemon and Austin Langdon finished the event in 2:24.01.

Weedsport next hosts Auburn on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0