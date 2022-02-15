Local Roundup: Auburn hockey team beats Oswego to advance in sectionals

A two-goal third period helped lead the Auburn High School ice hockey to a 4-2 victory over Oswego in the first round of the Section III, Division II playoffs at Casey Park on Tuesday night.

Jack Pineau (assist), Trey Masters, Noah Testa and Luke Mizro (first career goal plus an assist) each scored a goal and Ethan Moore chipped in with an assist.

Maroons goalie Mason Jones made 28 saves.

Auburn, now 8-11-2, plays Friday at either Whitesboro or CBA/JD.

Skaneateles boys 5, Baldwinsville 2: Luke Renaud scored a hat trick with an assist as the Lakers beat the Bees in a non-league match-up.

Henry Major contributed a goal and a pair of assists and Jack Torrey added a goal and an assist. Andrew Falkenberg chipped in with a pair of assists and Carter Corbett scored an assist.

Skaneateles goalie Chad Lowe made 15 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moravia 53, Ithaca 36: Kate Baylor erupted for 20 points in the first half and finished with 26.

Baylor also contributed seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Allison Kehoe added nine points, five rebounds, two steals and three assists. Olivia Genson scored seven points with two steals and five assists.

The Blue Devils await their sectional seeding.

Southern Cayuga 42, Owego 35: Ellie Brozon led the Chiefs with 14 points.

Southern Cayuga awaits its sectional seeding.

