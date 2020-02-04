Local Roundup: Auburn hockey ties New Hartford, Maroons' fourth draw of season

Auburn hockey led by two after the first period, but New Hartford fought back to force overtime and the teams ended up with a 2-2 tie Tuesday. It's the Maroons' fourth tie of the season.

Austin Black (assist) and Jack Chapman were the scorers for the Maroons. Ty Hlywa, Carrissa Hlywa and RJ Szakalski were all credited with an assist. Aaron Kowal turned aside 23 shots in goal.

Both of Auburn’s goals came on the power play.

Auburn next plays Cortland-Homer on the road Thursday. The Maroons’ next home game is Wednesday, Feb. 12 for senior night.

Skaneateles 3, Clinton 2: The Lakers slipped by the Warriors behind goals from Cole Heintz, Garrett Krieger and Brendan Powers. Heintz and Krieger also picked up assists. Jacob French, Jack Henry, Charlie Major and Charlie Russell also figured in with assists.

Adam Casper made 14 saves in net. Skaneateles (16-0-1) hosts Whitesboro on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL