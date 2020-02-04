Local Roundup: Auburn hockey ties New Hartford, Maroons' fourth draw of season

Auburn hockey led by two after the first period, but New Hartford fought back to force overtime and the teams ended up with a 2-2 tie Tuesday. It's the Maroons' fourth tie of the season.
Austin Black (assist) and Jack Chapman were the scorers for the Maroons. Ty Hlywa, Carrissa Hlywa and RJ Szakalski were all credited with an assist. Aaron Kowal turned aside 23 shots in goal.
Both of Auburn’s goals came on the power play.
Auburn next plays Cortland-Homer on the road Thursday. The Maroons’ next home game is Wednesday, Feb. 12 for senior night.
Skaneateles 3, Clinton 2: The Lakers slipped by the Warriors behind goals from Cole Heintz, Garrett Krieger and Brendan Powers. Heintz and Krieger also picked up assists. Jacob French, Jack Henry, Charlie Major and Charlie Russell also figured in with assists.
Adam Casper made 14 saves in net. Skaneateles (16-0-1) hosts Whitesboro on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 64, Oswego 54: Troy Churney narrowly missed out on a quadruple-double. Churney recorded 13 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals. Jay Baranick was the team's top scorer with 14 points. Ryan Stewart recorded 14 points and John Danczak chipped in with 10. Kevin Doyle, a recent JV call-up, went 4-for-6 from the line and played important minutes down the stretch to help push Auburn to the win.
The Maroons (11-6) face Fowler on Friday.
Groton 70, Union Springs 64: Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 19 points.
Skaneateles 63, Hannibal 38: The Lakers held Hannibal to 13 total points in the second half. Nate Fouts was Skaneateles’ top scorer with 17 points, while Tyler DelFavero hit four 3s en route to 14 points. Jack Whirtley notched 11 points and Max Wamp chipped in with nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 66, Groton 42: Renee Park and Payton Gilbert were the Wolves’ top offensive weapons with 15 and 14 points. Kailey Kaley chipped in with nine, while Danielle Waldron finished with eight.
Union Springs (13-3) next plays Dryden on Friday.
Southern Cayuga 47, Marathon 33: Avrey Colton notched 11 points and Lily Colton posted nine points with three rebounds. Charli Bennett filled the scoresheet with eight points, seven rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Southern Cayuga (5-11) takes on Groton Friday.
Moravia 58, Whitney Point 42: The Blue Devils roared out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter, led by eight early points from Kate Baylor.
Baylor finished as the team’s leader with 15 points. Maddy Kelly and Brooke Steger both added 11, and Allie Kehoe finished with 10.
Moravia heads to Marathon on Friday.
LaFayette 44, Port Byron 43: The Panthers led by seven at halftime, but couldn’t protect the lead in the fourth quarter. Ava Mills was the leading scorer with 11 points, while Jenna Waite added nine. Waite also had 11 rebounds, while Jenna Mapley was also effective on the glass with nine boards.
Skaneateles 53, Hannibal 41: Ahead by one one at halftime, the Lakers stormed out with an 18-8 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Tatumn Pas’cal nabbed 14 points, Maeve Canty scored 12 points and Emma Keady finished with 10.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Sherburne-Earlville 1: The Panthers opened sectionals with a victory. Port Byron won the opening set 25-11, dropped the second 25-23, but won the next two 25-20 and 25-16 to close it out.
Miranda Aldrich recorded 13 kills and posted six digs on defense. Rileigh Gray nabbed 21 assists and five aces with nine digs. Cassie Nolte posted 17 digs with eight kills. Alison Grudzien chipped in with 10 digs.
Port Byron (13-8) next travels to Onondaga on Thursday.
FROM MONDAY
BOYS BOWLING
Sodus 7, Weedsport 0 (2,205): Zach Nemec posted the series-high of 595 and the single-game high of 265 for the Warriors.
GIRLS BOWLING
Sodus 7, Weedsport 0 (1,622): Gracie Stevens bowled a 350, including a 148 game. Alexandra Lajo-Leonardi was next with a 345.