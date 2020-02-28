Local Roundup: Auburn's Cooper, Cato-Meridian's White still alive at state wrestling tourney

Cayuga County will have to wait another year for a state champion in wrestling, but two championship meet participants are still alive to place.
Competing at the NYSPHSAA Division I and Division II championships in Albany, Auburn's Keyshin Cooper and Cato-Meridian's Hunter White are working their way through the consolation brackets with the potential to place as high as third.
Starting the Division II-126 bracket against Hackley School's Jack Bosco, White needed 3:26 to take down Bosco via pin. In the quarterfinals, however, White lost a 7-6 decision to Walton/Delaware Academy's Cody Merwin. White scored all six of his points in the third period, but couldn't complete the comeback.
In his first consolation match, White recorded another pin, holding down East Aurora's Alex Skowronski 32 seconds into the second period. White will continue his path in the consolation bracket against Clarke's Jordan Soriano on Saturday. Soriano is the ninth seed.
Cooper narrowly defeated Pittsford's Louis Rocca by a 3-2 decision in his first match in Division I-220. The Auburn senior scored an escape and takedown in the second period to go ahead by three, then survived late points from Rocca.
Entering the tournament with an undefeated record, Cooper suffered his first loss in the bracket quarterfinals, losing a 9-2 decision to White Plains' Sebastian Garibaldi. In his first consolation match, Cooper cruised by Elmira's John Robyck with a 7-0 decision.
Auburn's Luca Pirozzolo, the 14th seed in Division I-138, lost his opening match to Rocky Point's Logan Sciotto. Sciotto managed to pin Pirozzolo with only six seconds remaining in the third period.
Sent to the consolation bracket, Pirozzolo responded with a second-period pin over Massena's Ethan Donnelly, earning an elusive victory at states after going two-and-out last year. But Pirozzolo's hopes to place ended the next round of wrestlebacks, losing a 7-2 decision to Corning's Chase Daudelin.
The tournament resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany. Cooper will take on Martin Luther King's Muhamed Diop, while White faces Clarke's Jordan Soriano.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section IV Class C quarterfinals
Delaware Academy 68, Moravia 54: A slow start ultimately cost the Blue Devils another trip to the section semifinals. Moravia fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter before scoring their first points, a field goal by Connor Funk with 3:30 left in the opening frame.
Down 20-5 after the first, Moravia cut its deficit to 11 by the half, but couldn't sustain the momentum to start the third. By the start of the fourth, the Blue Devils trailed 46-24.
The Blue Devils charged back in the fourth, led by three straight field goals from Gavin Stayton. Two made free throws by Funk with under three minutes left brought Moravia within seven points, 55-48, but the potential comeback stalled there. Josh Cespedes and Justin Pettit both hit 3s in the final minutes, but Delaware Academy had more than enough cushion to eliminate the Blue Devils.
Moravia finishes 13-8.
Watkins Glen 66, Union Springs 38: Down only 15-9 after the first, the Wolves fell short of an upset against top-seeded Watkins Glen.
Sophomore Hunter Martin was the leading scorer with 10 points, while another sophomore Jose Reyes added nine. Ryan Bailey and Chris Daum both chipped in with seven points.
Union Springs finishes the season with a 13-9 record.