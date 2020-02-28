Local Roundup: Auburn's Cooper, Cato-Meridian's White still alive at state wrestling tourney

Auburn's Luca Pirozzolo, the 14th seed in Division I-138, lost his opening match to Rocky Point's Logan Sciotto. Sciotto managed to pin Pirozzolo with only six seconds remaining in the third period.

Sent to the consolation bracket, Pirozzolo responded with a second-period pin over Massena's Ethan Donnelly, earning an elusive victory at states after going two-and-out last year. But Pirozzolo's hopes to place ended the next round of wrestlebacks, losing a 7-2 decision to Corning's Chase Daudelin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tournament resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Times Union Center in Albany. Cooper will take on Martin Luther King's Muhamed Diop, while White faces Clarke's Jordan Soriano.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

Delaware Academy 68, Moravia 54: A slow start ultimately cost the Blue Devils another trip to the section semifinals. Moravia fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter before scoring their first points, a field goal by Connor Funk with 3:30 left in the opening frame.

Down 20-5 after the first, Moravia cut its deficit to 11 by the half, but couldn't sustain the momentum to start the third. By the start of the fourth, the Blue Devils trailed 46-24.